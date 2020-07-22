Amenities
11806 Breton Ct. #12C Available 12/27/19 Renovated 2 Bedroom Reston Condo Available for December Move-in!! - Comfortable Reston living in spacious and open 2 bedroom condo with 1.5 bathrooms, formal dining room, modern kitchen, and bright living room. Washer and dryer inside unit. Ample parking. Close to Hunters Woods Village Center and Reston Comm. Center. Pets are case by case with deposit. Rent includes water and gas utilities.
Elementary: Hunters Woods
Middle: Hughes
High: South Lakes
Available: 12/27/2019 !!!
Lease terms: 12 -24 months
Security Deposit: $1,550.00
Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, qualifying income of at least $62,000 (may be the sum of two incomes).
NO SECTION 8 / NO HOUSING VOUCHERS.
Listed by Aaquil Atkins, Realtor.
For information and showings call/text Aaquil at (202)423-1140
or email aaquil.atkins@bhgpremier.com with your questions.
Showings by appointment.
This property is professionally listed by
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier
450 N. Washington Street
Suite M
Falls Church, VA 22046
This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.
450 N. Washington Street,
Suite M
Falls Church, VA 22046
(703)448-0212
Listing agent represents landlord and is licensed in Virginia
