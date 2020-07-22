All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 11806 Breton Ct. #12C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
11806 Breton Ct. #12C
Last updated December 16 2019 at 1:21 PM

11806 Breton Ct. #12C

11806 Breton Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

11806 Breton Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11806 Breton Ct. #12C Available 12/27/19 Renovated 2 Bedroom Reston Condo Available for December Move-in!! - Comfortable Reston living in spacious and open 2 bedroom condo with 1.5 bathrooms, formal dining room, modern kitchen, and bright living room. Washer and dryer inside unit. Ample parking. Close to Hunters Woods Village Center and Reston Comm. Center. Pets are case by case with deposit. Rent includes water and gas utilities.

Elementary: Hunters Woods
Middle: Hughes
High: South Lakes

Available: 12/27/2019 !!!
Lease terms: 12 -24 months
Security Deposit: $1,550.00

Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, qualifying income of at least $62,000 (may be the sum of two incomes).

NO SECTION 8 / NO HOUSING VOUCHERS.

Listed by Aaquil Atkins, Realtor.
For information and showings call/text Aaquil at (202)423-1140
or email aaquil.atkins@bhgpremier.com with your questions.
Showings by appointment.

This property is professionally listed by
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier
450 N. Washington Street
Suite M
Falls Church, VA 22046

This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.
450 N. Washington Street,
Suite M
Falls Church, VA 22046
(703)448-0212

Listing agent represents landlord and is licensed in Virginia

(RLNE3445011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11806 Breton Ct. #12C have any available units?
11806 Breton Ct. #12C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11806 Breton Ct. #12C have?
Some of 11806 Breton Ct. #12C's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11806 Breton Ct. #12C currently offering any rent specials?
11806 Breton Ct. #12C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11806 Breton Ct. #12C pet-friendly?
Yes, 11806 Breton Ct. #12C is pet friendly.
Does 11806 Breton Ct. #12C offer parking?
Yes, 11806 Breton Ct. #12C offers parking.
Does 11806 Breton Ct. #12C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11806 Breton Ct. #12C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11806 Breton Ct. #12C have a pool?
No, 11806 Breton Ct. #12C does not have a pool.
Does 11806 Breton Ct. #12C have accessible units?
No, 11806 Breton Ct. #12C does not have accessible units.
Does 11806 Breton Ct. #12C have units with dishwashers?
No, 11806 Breton Ct. #12C does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20191
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr
Reston, VA 20194
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20190
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq
Reston, VA 20190
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza
Reston, VA 20190
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive
Reston, VA 20191
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir
Reston, VA 20194
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street
Reston, VA 20190

Similar Pages

Reston 1 Bedroom ApartmentsReston 2 Bedroom Apartments
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Apartments
Reston Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VAChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia