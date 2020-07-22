Amenities

11806 Breton Ct. #12C Available 12/27/19 Renovated 2 Bedroom Reston Condo Available for December Move-in!! - Comfortable Reston living in spacious and open 2 bedroom condo with 1.5 bathrooms, formal dining room, modern kitchen, and bright living room. Washer and dryer inside unit. Ample parking. Close to Hunters Woods Village Center and Reston Comm. Center. Pets are case by case with deposit. Rent includes water and gas utilities.



Elementary: Hunters Woods

Middle: Hughes

High: South Lakes



Available: 12/27/2019 !!!

Lease terms: 12 -24 months

Security Deposit: $1,550.00



Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, qualifying income of at least $62,000 (may be the sum of two incomes).



NO SECTION 8 / NO HOUSING VOUCHERS.



Listed by Aaquil Atkins, Realtor.

For information and showings call/text Aaquil at (202)423-1140

or email aaquil.atkins@bhgpremier.com with your questions.

Showings by appointment.



This property is professionally listed by

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier

450 N. Washington Street

Suite M

Falls Church, VA 22046



This property is professionally managed by

Peake Management, Inc.

450 N. Washington Street,

Suite M

Falls Church, VA 22046

(703)448-0212



Listing agent represents landlord and is licensed in Virginia



