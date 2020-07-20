All apartments in Reston
11806 BLUE SPRUCE RD
11806 BLUE SPRUCE RD

11806 Blue Spruce Road · No Longer Available
Location

11806 Blue Spruce Road, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Beautifully renovated 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home on .4 Acres! This Gourmet Kitchen is exactly what you are looking for -- Come See! Fabulous Kitchen Island can comfortably seat 5 people ~ Fantastic Backyard with large Patio & Built-Ins ~ Light-Filled Family Room ~ Owners' Suite with Huge Walk-In shower + Spacious Walk-In Closet ~ Large Lower Level Recreation Room with a Second Fireplace ~ THIS ONE YOU HAVE TO SEE! Owner is offering Lawn Care, Gutter Cleaning, and Leaf Removal in the Fall for $3,550/month Rent. COME SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11806 BLUE SPRUCE RD have any available units?
11806 BLUE SPRUCE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11806 BLUE SPRUCE RD have?
Some of 11806 BLUE SPRUCE RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11806 BLUE SPRUCE RD currently offering any rent specials?
11806 BLUE SPRUCE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11806 BLUE SPRUCE RD pet-friendly?
No, 11806 BLUE SPRUCE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11806 BLUE SPRUCE RD offer parking?
Yes, 11806 BLUE SPRUCE RD offers parking.
Does 11806 BLUE SPRUCE RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11806 BLUE SPRUCE RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11806 BLUE SPRUCE RD have a pool?
No, 11806 BLUE SPRUCE RD does not have a pool.
Does 11806 BLUE SPRUCE RD have accessible units?
No, 11806 BLUE SPRUCE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 11806 BLUE SPRUCE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11806 BLUE SPRUCE RD has units with dishwashers.
