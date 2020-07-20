11806 BLUE SPRUCE RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Beautifully renovated 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home on .4 Acres! This Gourmet Kitchen is exactly what you are looking for -- Come See! Fabulous Kitchen Island can comfortably seat 5 people ~ Fantastic Backyard with large Patio & Built-Ins ~ Light-Filled Family Room ~ Owners' Suite with Huge Walk-In shower + Spacious Walk-In Closet ~ Large Lower Level Recreation Room with a Second Fireplace ~ THIS ONE YOU HAVE TO SEE! Owner is offering Lawn Care, Gutter Cleaning, and Leaf Removal in the Fall for $3,550/month Rent. COME SEE!