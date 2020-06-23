Rent Calculator
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
11775 STRATFORD HOUSE PLACE
11775 STRATFORD HOUSE PLACE
11775 Stratford House Place
Location
11775 Stratford House Place, Reston, VA 20190
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
elevator
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
media room
Available May 1. This unit is located right across from the Reston Town Center where you will find the best restaurants, movie theater and shops for year round entertainment
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11775 STRATFORD HOUSE PLACE have any available units?
11775 STRATFORD HOUSE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Reston, VA
.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Reston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11775 STRATFORD HOUSE PLACE have?
Some of 11775 STRATFORD HOUSE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11775 STRATFORD HOUSE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
11775 STRATFORD HOUSE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11775 STRATFORD HOUSE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 11775 STRATFORD HOUSE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Reston
.
Does 11775 STRATFORD HOUSE PLACE offer parking?
No, 11775 STRATFORD HOUSE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 11775 STRATFORD HOUSE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11775 STRATFORD HOUSE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11775 STRATFORD HOUSE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 11775 STRATFORD HOUSE PLACE has a pool.
Does 11775 STRATFORD HOUSE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 11775 STRATFORD HOUSE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 11775 STRATFORD HOUSE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11775 STRATFORD HOUSE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
