11733 LEDURA CT #T2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to one of South Reston's best communities, Springwood. This freshly painted and updated 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom is ready for your application. It has 1133 square feet of living space, two patios, one off the living room, the other out the kitchen side. Full sized washer and dryer are hidden behind a mirrored sliding closet hall doors. There's ample storage space in the double lockable coat closet, the spacious walk-in pantry/utility closet and a deep walk-in Master Bedroom closet. One assigned parking, #20, plus lots of unassigned spaces marked "Springwood Reserved". Bus stop steps away on the cross street, South Lakes Drive, Reston path system borders the community, minutes to the Wiehle Ave & Reston metro, Dulles Toll Road, Fairfax County Parkway & the Rts 7, 495 & 66. Apply online at the Long & Foster website, run don't walk! Link to make application is below !!!!https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/11733-Ledura-Court-UNIT-T2-Reston-VA-20191-284488915