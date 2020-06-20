All apartments in Reston
Last updated November 23 2019 at 10:19 AM

11733 LEDURA CT #T2

11733 Ledura Court
Location

11733 Ledura Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to one of South Reston's best communities, Springwood. This freshly painted and updated 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom is ready for your application. It has 1133 square feet of living space, two patios, one off the living room, the other out the kitchen side. Full sized washer and dryer are hidden behind a mirrored sliding closet hall doors. There's ample storage space in the double lockable coat closet, the spacious walk-in pantry/utility closet and a deep walk-in Master Bedroom closet. One assigned parking, #20, plus lots of unassigned spaces marked "Springwood Reserved". Bus stop steps away on the cross street, South Lakes Drive, Reston path system borders the community, minutes to the Wiehle Ave & Reston metro, Dulles Toll Road, Fairfax County Parkway & the Rts 7, 495 & 66. Apply online at the Long & Foster website, run don't walk! Link to make application is below !!!!https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/11733-Ledura-Court-UNIT-T2-Reston-VA-20191-284488915

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11733 LEDURA CT #T2 have any available units?
11733 LEDURA CT #T2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11733 LEDURA CT #T2 have?
Some of 11733 LEDURA CT #T2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11733 LEDURA CT #T2 currently offering any rent specials?
11733 LEDURA CT #T2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11733 LEDURA CT #T2 pet-friendly?
No, 11733 LEDURA CT #T2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11733 LEDURA CT #T2 offer parking?
Yes, 11733 LEDURA CT #T2 offers parking.
Does 11733 LEDURA CT #T2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11733 LEDURA CT #T2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11733 LEDURA CT #T2 have a pool?
No, 11733 LEDURA CT #T2 does not have a pool.
Does 11733 LEDURA CT #T2 have accessible units?
No, 11733 LEDURA CT #T2 does not have accessible units.
Does 11733 LEDURA CT #T2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11733 LEDURA CT #T2 has units with dishwashers.

