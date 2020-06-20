All apartments in Reston
11713 N SHORE DRIVE
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

11713 N SHORE DRIVE

11713 North Shore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11713 North Shore Drive, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
Magnificently appointed, newly remodeled home in the highly sought and friendly Charter Oak community, with over 5 acres of common area and tot lot. Walk to Reston Town Center, Silver Line Metro, Plaza America, Lake Ann, golf course, playground, and highly-rated Lake Ann Elementary School. Two minutes from Dulles toll road. Features an enormous, professionally designed kitchen with three pantries, soft close and rollout cabinets, recessed ceiling lighting and under cabinet lighting, top of the line appliances and newly remodeled bathrooms. Pristine hardwood floors adorn the main and upper levels. Relax on your balcony deck or your new patio from your walk-out basement. Extras include: hand enameled energy efficient fireplace with blower, two walk in closets, deck and patio furniture and top of the line, front loading steam washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11713 N SHORE DRIVE have any available units?
11713 N SHORE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11713 N SHORE DRIVE have?
Some of 11713 N SHORE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11713 N SHORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11713 N SHORE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11713 N SHORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11713 N SHORE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11713 N SHORE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 11713 N SHORE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 11713 N SHORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11713 N SHORE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11713 N SHORE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11713 N SHORE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11713 N SHORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11713 N SHORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11713 N SHORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11713 N SHORE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.

