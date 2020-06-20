11713 N SHORE DRIVE

Amenities

Magnificently appointed, newly remodeled home in the highly sought and friendly Charter Oak community, with over 5 acres of common area and tot lot. Walk to Reston Town Center, Silver Line Metro, Plaza America, Lake Ann, golf course, playground, and highly-rated Lake Ann Elementary School. Two minutes from Dulles toll road. Features an enormous, professionally designed kitchen with three pantries, soft close and rollout cabinets, recessed ceiling lighting and under cabinet lighting, top of the line appliances and newly remodeled bathrooms. Pristine hardwood floors adorn the main and upper levels. Relax on your balcony deck or your new patio from your walk-out basement. Extras include: hand enameled energy efficient fireplace with blower, two walk in closets, deck and patio furniture and top of the line, front loading steam washer and dryer.