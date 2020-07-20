All apartments in Reston
11709 Karbon Hill Court
Last updated June 27 2019 at 5:43 PM

11709 Karbon Hill Court

11709 Karbon Hill Court · No Longer Available
Location

11709 Karbon Hill Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Marc Perez and Renter's Warehouse are thrilled to present this spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo with an Extra sun-room/den/office just off living room. Tucked away among mature trees in a quiet complex, this unit boasts an Open Floor Plan and double master bedroom set-up, fire-place with built-in bookshelves and a full-size washer/dryer. Situated on the middle level with ceiling fans and sliding patio doors assures reasonable utility bills. Walking distance to all of Reston's well known amenities: trails, bike paths, tennis courts, pools, Lakes Thoreau and Audubon, shopping centers and more. Bus stop picks up right out front of the community taking you to Wiehle Metro and Reston Town Center. 1 assigned parking space with LOTS of visitor spaces readily available. Pets case-by-case with deposit. Application fee $45 per person. For more information and to schedule a showing please call or text Marc Perez at 571.239.0553

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11709 Karbon Hill Court have any available units?
11709 Karbon Hill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11709 Karbon Hill Court have?
Some of 11709 Karbon Hill Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11709 Karbon Hill Court currently offering any rent specials?
11709 Karbon Hill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11709 Karbon Hill Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11709 Karbon Hill Court is pet friendly.
Does 11709 Karbon Hill Court offer parking?
Yes, 11709 Karbon Hill Court offers parking.
Does 11709 Karbon Hill Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11709 Karbon Hill Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11709 Karbon Hill Court have a pool?
Yes, 11709 Karbon Hill Court has a pool.
Does 11709 Karbon Hill Court have accessible units?
No, 11709 Karbon Hill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11709 Karbon Hill Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11709 Karbon Hill Court does not have units with dishwashers.
