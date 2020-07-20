11709 Karbon Hill Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool pet friendly tennis court

Marc Perez and Renter's Warehouse are thrilled to present this spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo with an Extra sun-room/den/office just off living room. Tucked away among mature trees in a quiet complex, this unit boasts an Open Floor Plan and double master bedroom set-up, fire-place with built-in bookshelves and a full-size washer/dryer. Situated on the middle level with ceiling fans and sliding patio doors assures reasonable utility bills. Walking distance to all of Reston's well known amenities: trails, bike paths, tennis courts, pools, Lakes Thoreau and Audubon, shopping centers and more. Bus stop picks up right out front of the community taking you to Wiehle Metro and Reston Town Center. 1 assigned parking space with LOTS of visitor spaces readily available. Pets case-by-case with deposit. Application fee $45 per person. For more information and to schedule a showing please call or text Marc Perez at 571.239.0553