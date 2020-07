Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

BRAND NEW TOWNHOME FOR LEASE!! APPLIANCES AND BLINDS. SEKAS HOMES:SUNRISE SQUARE IN RESTON, VA., IMMDEIATE MOVE-IN. 4 STORY, 4.5 BATH 2 CAR REAR LOAD GARAGE. GOURMET CHEF'S KITCHEN. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF RESTON. SEKAS HOMES-BUILDING HOMES FOR 31 YEARS. LESS THAN 1 MILE TO WIEHLE-RESTON METRO. JULIAN MODEL WITH 4 FINISHED LEVELS. FIREPLACE, 9' CEILINGS ON ALL LEVELS, TERRACE BALCONY ON 4TH FLOOR. BALCONY OFF KITCHEN. BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.