11645 STONEVIEW SQUARE
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:16 PM

11645 STONEVIEW SQUARE

11645 Stoneview Square · No Longer Available
Location

11645 Stoneview Square, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
Recently renovated Ground Floor condo with ALL Utilities Included! Easy cleaning with hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted, and plush NEW carpets in the bedrooms. Enjoy additional space in the custom kitchen with pantry cabinets add-on, Kohler over-sized sink, and pots-and -pans wall rack. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. New windows and large sliding glass door lead to your private patio overlooking well maintained wooded region and Reston paths with playground and lawn area for relaxing. Beat the rush hour traffic with the Silver line Metro - 2 miles away - into Arlington/Washington DC/MD. Dulles Airport 15 min away. Reston Town Center for great shopping and dining - 2 miles away. Come settle in for the holidays and call this your next marvelous home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11645 STONEVIEW SQUARE have any available units?
11645 STONEVIEW SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11645 STONEVIEW SQUARE have?
Some of 11645 STONEVIEW SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11645 STONEVIEW SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
11645 STONEVIEW SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11645 STONEVIEW SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 11645 STONEVIEW SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11645 STONEVIEW SQUARE offer parking?
No, 11645 STONEVIEW SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 11645 STONEVIEW SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11645 STONEVIEW SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11645 STONEVIEW SQUARE have a pool?
No, 11645 STONEVIEW SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 11645 STONEVIEW SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 11645 STONEVIEW SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 11645 STONEVIEW SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11645 STONEVIEW SQUARE has units with dishwashers.

