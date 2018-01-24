11645 STONEVIEW SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground

Recently renovated Ground Floor condo with ALL Utilities Included! Easy cleaning with hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted, and plush NEW carpets in the bedrooms. Enjoy additional space in the custom kitchen with pantry cabinets add-on, Kohler over-sized sink, and pots-and -pans wall rack. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. New windows and large sliding glass door lead to your private patio overlooking well maintained wooded region and Reston paths with playground and lawn area for relaxing. Beat the rush hour traffic with the Silver line Metro - 2 miles away - into Arlington/Washington DC/MD. Dulles Airport 15 min away. Reston Town Center for great shopping and dining - 2 miles away. Come settle in for the holidays and call this your next marvelous home!