Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully remodeled condo in a prime location! Only minutes away from Reston Town Center, Toll Rd, Route 28, and more! Spacious floor plan with plenty of natural sunlight. Kitchen includes granite countertops with space for a kitchen table. All bathrooms have beautiful tile work done. Condo has a spacious walk out patio! ALL utilities are included in the rent price! $250 move in fee does apply!