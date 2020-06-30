11630 Quail Ridge Ct.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6cde993055 ---- Bright Open Floorplan w/Updates Throughout. Gourmet Kitchen w/Newer Cabinets, Granite & Stainless Steel Appliances. Walk Out to Custom Deck & Flagstone Patio Overlooking Over Acre Lot. Spacious Master Suite w/Walk In Closet & Updated Bath Plus 3 Large Secondary Bedrooms w/ Updated Hall Bath. Finished Basement w/Rec Room, Den & Ample Storage Space. Grass Cutting/Landscaping Included In Rent!! Beautiful paved paths -access is one lot over- that lead to parks, lakes, schools, playgrounds and North Point Shopping Center (Giant grocery, Starbucks, restaurants, bank, shops). As a resident, you also get access to Reston\'s many tennis courts and 15 pools. Also nearby: -Lake Anne Plaza (seasonal farmer\'s market, shops, restaurants, brewery, canoe/kayak/paddle boat rentals) -Reston Town Center (expansive shopping and dining, movie theater, festivals, winter ice rink) -2 golf courses (one public, one private) -Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts (world class performances ranging from opera and ballet to symphonic and popular music) -The 476-acre Lake Fairfax Park (marina with boat rentals, \"The Water Mine\" waterpark, campground facilities, picnic areas, hiking and mountain bike trails) -The Washington and Old Dominion trail, a 45-mile (72 km) long pathway built solely for pedestrian and bicycle traffic that runs from Purcellville, VA to Arlington and through the heart of Reston