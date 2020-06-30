All apartments in Reston
11630 Quail Ridge Ct.

11630 Quail Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

11630 Quail Ridge Court, Reston, VA 20194

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6cde993055 ---- Bright Open Floorplan w/Updates Throughout. Gourmet Kitchen w/Newer Cabinets, Granite & Stainless Steel Appliances. Walk Out to Custom Deck & Flagstone Patio Overlooking Over Acre Lot. Spacious Master Suite w/Walk In Closet & Updated Bath Plus 3 Large Secondary Bedrooms w/ Updated Hall Bath. Finished Basement w/Rec Room, Den & Ample Storage Space. Grass Cutting/Landscaping Included In Rent!! Beautiful paved paths -access is one lot over- that lead to parks, lakes, schools, playgrounds and North Point Shopping Center (Giant grocery, Starbucks, restaurants, bank, shops). As a resident, you also get access to Reston\'s many tennis courts and 15 pools. Also nearby: -Lake Anne Plaza (seasonal farmer\'s market, shops, restaurants, brewery, canoe/kayak/paddle boat rentals) -Reston Town Center (expansive shopping and dining, movie theater, festivals, winter ice rink) -2 golf courses (one public, one private) -Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts (world class performances ranging from opera and ballet to symphonic and popular music) -The 476-acre Lake Fairfax Park (marina with boat rentals, \"The Water Mine\" waterpark, campground facilities, picnic areas, hiking and mountain bike trails) -The Washington and Old Dominion trail, a 45-mile (72 km) long pathway built solely for pedestrian and bicycle traffic that runs from Purcellville, VA to Arlington and through the heart of Reston

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11630 Quail Ridge Ct. have any available units?
11630 Quail Ridge Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11630 Quail Ridge Ct. have?
Some of 11630 Quail Ridge Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11630 Quail Ridge Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
11630 Quail Ridge Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11630 Quail Ridge Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 11630 Quail Ridge Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11630 Quail Ridge Ct. offer parking?
No, 11630 Quail Ridge Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 11630 Quail Ridge Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11630 Quail Ridge Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11630 Quail Ridge Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 11630 Quail Ridge Ct. has a pool.
Does 11630 Quail Ridge Ct. have accessible units?
No, 11630 Quail Ridge Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 11630 Quail Ridge Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11630 Quail Ridge Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.

