11627 SPRINGHOUSE PLACE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub tennis court

Charming, Updated, 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths and Located in an Adorable Cluster of Homes in the Heart of North Reston. Situated Near the End of a Cul-de-Sac and Backing to Woods. Walls of Windows, Soaring Ceilings Enhance the Open Floor Plan. The Main Level Comprises Gleaming Hardwoods, Spacious Living Room with Fireplace (currently being used as office), Cozy Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace and Access to Peaceful, 2 Tierd Deck Overlooking Fully Fenced Rear Yard. Remodeled Kitchen Includes Breakfast Bar, Custom Cabinetry, Granite, and Stainless Steel Appliances. The Upper Level Master Bedroom Suite Has a Vaulted Ceiling, Skylights, Two Closets and Spa-Like Bath. Two Additional Bedrooms (One with Vaulted Ceiling and Skylights), Full Bath, Rarely Available Upper Laundry, and Dramatic 2-Story Overlook Round Out the Upper Level. The Walk-Out Lower Level Boasts Family Room with French Doors to Expansive Lower Deck, Den with Sunny Window, Full Bath, and a Bonus Room. All This and Located Just One Block from Reston's North Point Center with Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainment. Walk to Pools, Tennis, Reston's Trails. Commuters Dream Location! Just One Mile to Reston Town Center, and Minutes to Metro, Route 7, Toll Road, Greenway.