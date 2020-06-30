All apartments in Reston
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:25 AM

11627 SPRINGHOUSE PLACE

11627 Springhouse Place · No Longer Available
Location

11627 Springhouse Place, Reston, VA 20194

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Charming, Updated, 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths and Located in an Adorable Cluster of Homes in the Heart of North Reston. Situated Near the End of a Cul-de-Sac and Backing to Woods. Walls of Windows, Soaring Ceilings Enhance the Open Floor Plan. The Main Level Comprises Gleaming Hardwoods, Spacious Living Room with Fireplace (currently being used as office), Cozy Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace and Access to Peaceful, 2 Tierd Deck Overlooking Fully Fenced Rear Yard. Remodeled Kitchen Includes Breakfast Bar, Custom Cabinetry, Granite, and Stainless Steel Appliances. The Upper Level Master Bedroom Suite Has a Vaulted Ceiling, Skylights, Two Closets and Spa-Like Bath. Two Additional Bedrooms (One with Vaulted Ceiling and Skylights), Full Bath, Rarely Available Upper Laundry, and Dramatic 2-Story Overlook Round Out the Upper Level. The Walk-Out Lower Level Boasts Family Room with French Doors to Expansive Lower Deck, Den with Sunny Window, Full Bath, and a Bonus Room. All This and Located Just One Block from Reston's North Point Center with Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainment. Walk to Pools, Tennis, Reston's Trails. Commuters Dream Location! Just One Mile to Reston Town Center, and Minutes to Metro, Route 7, Toll Road, Greenway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11627 SPRINGHOUSE PLACE have any available units?
11627 SPRINGHOUSE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11627 SPRINGHOUSE PLACE have?
Some of 11627 SPRINGHOUSE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11627 SPRINGHOUSE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
11627 SPRINGHOUSE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11627 SPRINGHOUSE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 11627 SPRINGHOUSE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11627 SPRINGHOUSE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 11627 SPRINGHOUSE PLACE offers parking.
Does 11627 SPRINGHOUSE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11627 SPRINGHOUSE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11627 SPRINGHOUSE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 11627 SPRINGHOUSE PLACE has a pool.
Does 11627 SPRINGHOUSE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 11627 SPRINGHOUSE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 11627 SPRINGHOUSE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11627 SPRINGHOUSE PLACE has units with dishwashers.

