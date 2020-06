11617 NEWBRIDGE COURT

Amenities

FRESHLY PAINTED MOVE IN READY THREE BEDROOM TOWN HOME NEAR THE WIEHLE SILVER LINE STATION. WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM, HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE LIVING/DINING ROOMS, SLIDING GLASS DOORS TO THE FENCED IN FRONT AND REAR PATIOS. THE MASTER BEDROOM IS SPACIOUS AND FEATURES A LOVELY BALCONY IN THE FRONT. PARKING IS ALWAYS CONVENIENT AND A TOT LOT IS NEARBY. SETTLE DOWN AND ENJOY RESTON'S MANY AMENITIES INCLUDING 40 MILES OF TRAILS THAT CONNECT TO THE W & OD TRAIL, 15 OUTDOOR POOLS, 5 LAKES AND RESTON TOWN CENTER. ARRANGE FOR A TOUR NOW!