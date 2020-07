Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher some paid utils carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Roomy 3 bed 2 bath condo located in quiet community close to Reston Town Center. Large screened balcony with views of woods and walking trails. Living/Dining combo, hardwoods in living room, dining room. New carpet in bedrooms. New paint through-out. Generous sized bedrooms and large closets. Perfect commuting location. Walk to Reston Town Center, easy access to Reston Pkwy, Toll Road, Dulles Airport. No pets, no smoking. Security deposit. Water, Electricity and Gas included in rent.