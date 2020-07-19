All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 11614 NEWBRIDGE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
11614 NEWBRIDGE COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11614 NEWBRIDGE COURT

11614 Newbridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11614 Newbridge Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 1/2 bath townhome backing to Reston Nat'l Golf Course. Open floor plan with contemporary feel. Some nice updates which include hardwood floors on main level, ceramic tile flooring in bathrooms & kitchen, laminate flooring in basement (rec rm & bedroom), & lighting fixtures. Less than a mile to Wiehle Ave Metro Station. Close to Reston Town Center too. Pets case by case. Roommates OK. Painting, new hardwood floors (upper level), and minor repairs are underway and will be completed prior to lease start date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11614 NEWBRIDGE COURT have any available units?
11614 NEWBRIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11614 NEWBRIDGE COURT have?
Some of 11614 NEWBRIDGE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11614 NEWBRIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11614 NEWBRIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11614 NEWBRIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 11614 NEWBRIDGE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 11614 NEWBRIDGE COURT offer parking?
No, 11614 NEWBRIDGE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 11614 NEWBRIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11614 NEWBRIDGE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11614 NEWBRIDGE COURT have a pool?
No, 11614 NEWBRIDGE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 11614 NEWBRIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 11614 NEWBRIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11614 NEWBRIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11614 NEWBRIDGE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20191
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr
Reston, VA 20194
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza
Reston, VA 20190
Exo
1897 Oracle Way
Reston, VA 20190
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive
Reston, VA 20191
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct
Reston, VA 20191

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VAChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia