11614 NEWBRIDGE COURT

Amenities

Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 1/2 bath townhome backing to Reston Nat'l Golf Course. Open floor plan with contemporary feel. Some nice updates which include hardwood floors on main level, ceramic tile flooring in bathrooms & kitchen, laminate flooring in basement (rec rm & bedroom), & lighting fixtures. Less than a mile to Wiehle Ave Metro Station. Close to Reston Town Center too. Pets case by case. Roommates OK. Painting, new hardwood floors (upper level), and minor repairs are underway and will be completed prior to lease start date.