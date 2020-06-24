All apartments in Reston
/
Reston, VA
/
11521 MAPLE RIDGE ROAD
Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:43 AM

11521 MAPLE RIDGE ROAD

11521 Maple Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

11521 Maple Ridge Road, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Spectacular end unit townhome in he heart of Reston... Freshly painted, new kitchen cabinets, new quartz counter top w/center island, new stainless appliances (dishwasher is newer). Two updated full baths. Plenty of natural light and recessed lights throughout the home. Hardwood floors throughout upper level, ceramic tile on lower level, blinds on all windows and sliding glass door. Spacious bedrooms. Extra cabinet space/storage in study room off kitchen. Private, fenced rear patio. Walk on the near community walking path. Short walk/drive to Lake Anne Plaza, Reston Town Center and shopping. AC supplied by complex's cold water system; gas heat. Great location for commuting or airport access. No Pets or Smoking. 2 parking spots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11521 MAPLE RIDGE ROAD have any available units?
11521 MAPLE RIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11521 MAPLE RIDGE ROAD have?
Some of 11521 MAPLE RIDGE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11521 MAPLE RIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
11521 MAPLE RIDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11521 MAPLE RIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 11521 MAPLE RIDGE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11521 MAPLE RIDGE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 11521 MAPLE RIDGE ROAD offers parking.
Does 11521 MAPLE RIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11521 MAPLE RIDGE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11521 MAPLE RIDGE ROAD have a pool?
No, 11521 MAPLE RIDGE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 11521 MAPLE RIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 11521 MAPLE RIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 11521 MAPLE RIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11521 MAPLE RIDGE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
