11521 MAPLE RIDGE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Spectacular end unit townhome in he heart of Reston... Freshly painted, new kitchen cabinets, new quartz counter top w/center island, new stainless appliances (dishwasher is newer). Two updated full baths. Plenty of natural light and recessed lights throughout the home. Hardwood floors throughout upper level, ceramic tile on lower level, blinds on all windows and sliding glass door. Spacious bedrooms. Extra cabinet space/storage in study room off kitchen. Private, fenced rear patio. Walk on the near community walking path. Short walk/drive to Lake Anne Plaza, Reston Town Center and shopping. AC supplied by complex's cold water system; gas heat. Great location for commuting or airport access. No Pets or Smoking. 2 parking spots.