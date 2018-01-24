All apartments in Reston
11516 WATERHAVEN COURT

Location

11516 Waterhaven Court, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Updated home on all levels. Private lot backing to trees. Well maintained. Luxury living in this brickfront town home with 2 car garage. Open floor plan with double-sided fireplace on main level and 2nd fireplace on lower level. Built-ins and upgrades everywhere. This was a model home with many bells and whistles. Lower level could be a recreation room or an extra space for guests. Close to Lake Anne and the Reston Town Center. 1.6 miles to Wiehle Metro. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

