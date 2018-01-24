Updated home on all levels. Private lot backing to trees. Well maintained. Luxury living in this brickfront town home with 2 car garage. Open floor plan with double-sided fireplace on main level and 2nd fireplace on lower level. Built-ins and upgrades everywhere. This was a model home with many bells and whistles. Lower level could be a recreation room or an extra space for guests. Close to Lake Anne and the Reston Town Center. 1.6 miles to Wiehle Metro. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11516 WATERHAVEN COURT have any available units?
11516 WATERHAVEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11516 WATERHAVEN COURT have?
Some of 11516 WATERHAVEN COURT's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11516 WATERHAVEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11516 WATERHAVEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.