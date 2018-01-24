11516 WATERHAVEN COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Updated home on all levels. Private lot backing to trees. Well maintained. Luxury living in this brickfront town home with 2 car garage. Open floor plan with double-sided fireplace on main level and 2nd fireplace on lower level. Built-ins and upgrades everywhere. This was a model home with many bells and whistles. Lower level could be a recreation room or an extra space for guests. Close to Lake Anne and the Reston Town Center. 1.6 miles to Wiehle Metro. A must see!