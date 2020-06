Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Hurry this TH will not last long. Looking for 2-3 year lease. Beautiful TH located in sought after Timberview. Just minutes to shopping/town center/metro/parkway. This 3 level/ 3BR/2.5BA/2 car garage Updated TH shows light and bright. Has 2 story foyer and great room, large kitchen with great storage and breakfast room, MBR with spa bath. Plus all the amenities of Reston.