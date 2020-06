Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath ground floor condo with front yard. Dickinson model with one car garage apnd private entrance. Front door leads into entrance hall with closet, living room with bay windows and 2-sided fireplace, dining room, kitchen and laundry room. Large insuite bath with 2 sinks. New carpet - vacant and ready to rent if you enjoy bright, quiet and peace. Will consider pet on case by case basis.