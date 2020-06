Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

BRICK CONTEMPORARY FULL OF LIGHT ON A HILL NESTLED AMONG TREES W LAKE ANNE VIEW. WOODED SETTING WITH LAKE ACCESS AND AMPLE PATIO SPACE. 3,432 SF IN TWO LEVELS. UPDATED. TWO BRICK FIREPLACES. LARGE BALCONY. HARDWOOD FLOORS, VAULTED CEILINGS IN SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM. KITCHEN WITH BALCONY AND SLIDING GLASS DOOR. TWO BEDROOMS AND FAMILY RM IN THE WALK OUT LOWER LEVEL. WALK TO LAKE ANNE PLAZA, FARMERS MARKET, POOL AND METRO BUS. ENJOY ALL OF RESTON AMENITIES.