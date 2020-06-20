All apartments in Reston
11308 SUNDIAL COURT
Last updated January 26 2020 at 6:57 AM

11308 SUNDIAL COURT

11308 Sundial Court · No Longer Available
Location

11308 Sundial Court, Reston, VA 20194

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
A beautiful end unit located on a quiet cut-de-sac, walking distance to North Point Village and shopping center. A first floor private and convenient entrance to your home. This unit encompasses an open concept floor plan, a gourmet kitchen, granite counter tops, gas stove and a built in microwave. Step out through french doors to your private and spacious balcony, surrounded by mature trees. Easy to clean laminate floors throughout, gas fireplace, 9' ceilings and ceiling fans. Walk-in, spacious master closet. French doors to a second bedroom/office/den. Enjoy the convenience of in unit washer/dryer. This community offers the use of Reston Association pools, bike/ jog/walk trails, tennis courts and tot lots/playgrounds. Available for a move-in date of January 10th!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11308 SUNDIAL COURT have any available units?
11308 SUNDIAL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11308 SUNDIAL COURT have?
Some of 11308 SUNDIAL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11308 SUNDIAL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11308 SUNDIAL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11308 SUNDIAL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11308 SUNDIAL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11308 SUNDIAL COURT offer parking?
No, 11308 SUNDIAL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 11308 SUNDIAL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11308 SUNDIAL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11308 SUNDIAL COURT have a pool?
Yes, 11308 SUNDIAL COURT has a pool.
Does 11308 SUNDIAL COURT have accessible units?
No, 11308 SUNDIAL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11308 SUNDIAL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11308 SUNDIAL COURT has units with dishwashers.
