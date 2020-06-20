11308 SUNDIAL COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

A beautiful end unit located on a quiet cut-de-sac, walking distance to North Point Village and shopping center. A first floor private and convenient entrance to your home. This unit encompasses an open concept floor plan, a gourmet kitchen, granite counter tops, gas stove and a built in microwave. Step out through french doors to your private and spacious balcony, surrounded by mature trees. Easy to clean laminate floors throughout, gas fireplace, 9' ceilings and ceiling fans. Walk-in, spacious master closet. French doors to a second bedroom/office/den. Enjoy the convenience of in unit washer/dryer. This community offers the use of Reston Association pools, bike/ jog/walk trails, tennis courts and tot lots/playgrounds. Available for a move-in date of January 10th!