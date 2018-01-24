11286 Silentwood Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Available 05/15/20 2 bedroom + Bonus room 2.5 bath, End-unit TH - Property Id: 233952



This 2 bedroom with Bonus room and 2.5 bath home is located by picturesque Lake Thoreau and Lake Audubon. The main level has wood floors, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, breakfast bar, and walk out to a very spacious deck. All bedrooms are carpeted with washer and dryer on the lower level. Utilities consist of water and electric.



Other benefits include:



Safe Neighborhood

Ample parking

Walking distance to restaurants and cafes, banks, gas station, CVS, Safeway, and ABC store

Multiple walking and jogging trails

Walking distance and access to public pools, track, tennis and basketball courts

Public transportation right on the corner

2 miles to Reston Town Center

1 mile to Reston Community Center

1.5 mile to Wiehle metro station

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233952

Property Id 233952



(RLNE5604562)