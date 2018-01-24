11286 Silentwood Ln

Amenities
Available 05/15/20 2 bedroom + Bonus room 2.5 bath, End-unit TH - Property Id: 233952
This 2 bedroom with Bonus room and 2.5 bath home is located by picturesque Lake Thoreau and Lake Audubon. The main level has wood floors, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, breakfast bar, and walk out to a very spacious deck. All bedrooms are carpeted with washer and dryer on the lower level. Utilities consist of water and electric.
Other benefits include:
Safe Neighborhood
Ample parking
Walking distance to restaurants and cafes, banks, gas station, CVS, Safeway, and ABC store
Multiple walking and jogging trails
Walking distance and access to public pools, track, tennis and basketball courts
Public transportation right on the corner
2 miles to Reston Town Center
1 mile to Reston Community Center
1.5 mile to Wiehle metro station
