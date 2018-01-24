All apartments in Reston
Location

11286 Silentwood Lane, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Available 05/15/20 2 bedroom + Bonus room 2.5 bath, End-unit TH - Property Id: 233952

This 2 bedroom with Bonus room and 2.5 bath home is located by picturesque Lake Thoreau and Lake Audubon. The main level has wood floors, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, breakfast bar, and walk out to a very spacious deck. All bedrooms are carpeted with washer and dryer on the lower level. Utilities consist of water and electric.

Other benefits include:

Safe Neighborhood
Ample parking
Walking distance to restaurants and cafes, banks, gas station, CVS, Safeway, and ABC store
Multiple walking and jogging trails
Walking distance and access to public pools, track, tennis and basketball courts
Public transportation right on the corner
2 miles to Reston Town Center
1 mile to Reston Community Center
1.5 mile to Wiehle metro station
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233952
Property Id 233952

(RLNE5604562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11286 Silentwood Ln have any available units?
11286 Silentwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11286 Silentwood Ln have?
Some of 11286 Silentwood Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11286 Silentwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11286 Silentwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11286 Silentwood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11286 Silentwood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11286 Silentwood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11286 Silentwood Ln offers parking.
Does 11286 Silentwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11286 Silentwood Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11286 Silentwood Ln have a pool?
Yes, 11286 Silentwood Ln has a pool.
Does 11286 Silentwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 11286 Silentwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11286 Silentwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11286 Silentwood Ln has units with dishwashers.

