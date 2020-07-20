All apartments in Reston
Last updated March 17 2019 at 9:22 AM

11268 SILENTWOOD LANE

11268 Silentwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11268 Silentwood Lane, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
2-bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Upgraded bathrooms, stainless steel appliances and granite countertop in kitchen. HUGE deck perfect for entertaining. Close proximity to shops, restaurants, metro, walking trails, golf course, Reston swimming pools, and Reston tennis courts. 5-minute walk to nearby lakes, for walking, running, kayaking, and fishing. One assigned parking spot and plenty of guest parking. Full-sized washer and dryer. Optional ceiling fan available for living room. Available for move in April 1st. Discount available for multi-year leases. Currently tenant-occupied. At least a 24-hour notice is respectfully requested for appointments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11268 SILENTWOOD LANE have any available units?
11268 SILENTWOOD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11268 SILENTWOOD LANE have?
Some of 11268 SILENTWOOD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11268 SILENTWOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11268 SILENTWOOD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11268 SILENTWOOD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11268 SILENTWOOD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11268 SILENTWOOD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11268 SILENTWOOD LANE offers parking.
Does 11268 SILENTWOOD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11268 SILENTWOOD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11268 SILENTWOOD LANE have a pool?
Yes, 11268 SILENTWOOD LANE has a pool.
Does 11268 SILENTWOOD LANE have accessible units?
No, 11268 SILENTWOOD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11268 SILENTWOOD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11268 SILENTWOOD LANE has units with dishwashers.
