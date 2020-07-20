11268 SILENTWOOD LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool guest parking tennis court

2-bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Upgraded bathrooms, stainless steel appliances and granite countertop in kitchen. HUGE deck perfect for entertaining. Close proximity to shops, restaurants, metro, walking trails, golf course, Reston swimming pools, and Reston tennis courts. 5-minute walk to nearby lakes, for walking, running, kayaking, and fishing. One assigned parking spot and plenty of guest parking. Full-sized washer and dryer. Optional ceiling fan available for living room. Available for move in April 1st. Discount available for multi-year leases. Currently tenant-occupied. At least a 24-hour notice is respectfully requested for appointments.