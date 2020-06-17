11228 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #131

Amenities

Excellent rental opportunity - 3BR 2 full BA condo less than 1 mile from Reston Metro-rail, PLUS easy access to all that Reston has to offer - superb shopping, amenities, and what Reston is known so well for - awesome community recreation, including lakes for boating, fishing, community pools, parks, walking, jogging trails and much more. Easy access to Dulles Airport as well. Interior has spacious bedrooms, gleaming hardwoods, plus a beautiful view of the pool from the balcony. Everything will be updated prior to occupancy - new kitchen and baths to be completed shortly...