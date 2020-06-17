All apartments in Reston
11228 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #131

11228 Chestnut Grove Square · No Longer Available
Location

11228 Chestnut Grove Square, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Excellent rental opportunity - 3BR 2 full BA condo less than 1 mile from Reston Metro-rail, PLUS easy access to all that Reston has to offer - superb shopping, amenities, and what Reston is known so well for - awesome community recreation, including lakes for boating, fishing, community pools, parks, walking, jogging trails and much more. Easy access to Dulles Airport as well. Interior has spacious bedrooms, gleaming hardwoods, plus a beautiful view of the pool from the balcony. Everything will be updated prior to occupancy - new kitchen and baths to be completed shortly...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11228 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #131 have any available units?
11228 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #131 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11228 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #131 have?
Some of 11228 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #131's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11228 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #131 currently offering any rent specials?
11228 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #131 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11228 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #131 pet-friendly?
No, 11228 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #131 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11228 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #131 offer parking?
Yes, 11228 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #131 offers parking.
Does 11228 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #131 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11228 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #131 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11228 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #131 have a pool?
Yes, 11228 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #131 has a pool.
Does 11228 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #131 have accessible units?
No, 11228 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #131 does not have accessible units.
Does 11228 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #131 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11228 CHESTNUT GROVE SQ #131 does not have units with dishwashers.
