11211 LONGWOOD GROVE DRIVE

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Applications pending. Located in North Reston just minutes from the Wiehle Metro stop.~~Home is located on a spacious corner lot and cul de sac with fenced in backyard. Main floor has wood floors throughout with an updated gourmet kitchen which opens right into the family room. Relax on your screened porch under the shade of trees. Upstairs you will find 5 bedrooms. The master suite comes with a~renovated bathroom; double vanities,~large glass enclosed shower~and~walk in closet with organizer. Large finished basement with plenty of space for storage, recreation room, tv room, guest area, etc complete~with full bathroom. Rent comes with trash pick up and lawn service (mowing). Will consider a small dog or cat.