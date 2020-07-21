All apartments in Reston
11211 LONGWOOD GROVE DRIVE
Last updated August 3 2019 at 2:04 PM

11211 LONGWOOD GROVE DRIVE

11211 Longwood Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11211 Longwood Grove Drive, Reston, VA 20194

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Applications pending. Located in North Reston just minutes from the Wiehle Metro stop.~~Home is located on a spacious corner lot and cul de sac with fenced in backyard. Main floor has wood floors throughout with an updated gourmet kitchen which opens right into the family room. Relax on your screened porch under the shade of trees. Upstairs you will find 5 bedrooms. The master suite comes with a~renovated bathroom; double vanities,~large glass enclosed shower~and~walk in closet with organizer. Large finished basement with plenty of space for storage, recreation room, tv room, guest area, etc complete~with full bathroom. Rent comes with trash pick up and lawn service (mowing). Will consider a small dog or cat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11211 LONGWOOD GROVE DRIVE have any available units?
11211 LONGWOOD GROVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11211 LONGWOOD GROVE DRIVE have?
Some of 11211 LONGWOOD GROVE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11211 LONGWOOD GROVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11211 LONGWOOD GROVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11211 LONGWOOD GROVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11211 LONGWOOD GROVE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 11211 LONGWOOD GROVE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11211 LONGWOOD GROVE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11211 LONGWOOD GROVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11211 LONGWOOD GROVE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11211 LONGWOOD GROVE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11211 LONGWOOD GROVE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11211 LONGWOOD GROVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11211 LONGWOOD GROVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11211 LONGWOOD GROVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11211 LONGWOOD GROVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
