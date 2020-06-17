All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 11007 BARTON HILL CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
11007 BARTON HILL CT
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

11007 BARTON HILL CT

11007 Barton Hill Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11007 Barton Hill Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
What a GEM!!! Completely Remodeled & Upgraded from Bottom to Top * Beautiful Laminate Flooring and New Carpet * New White Quartz Kitchen Counters * Stainless Steel Appliances * Matching Kitchen Sink & Faucet * Spacious Lower Level Recreation Room walks out to back yard facing woods * Two Assigned Parking Spaces out front * .3 miles to South Lakes Restaurants & Safeway Shopping * 1.2 miles to Silver Line Metro Rail * 2.8 miles to Reston Town Ctr * Right Next to W&OD Bike Trail * This place Shines!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11007 BARTON HILL CT have any available units?
11007 BARTON HILL CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11007 BARTON HILL CT have?
Some of 11007 BARTON HILL CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11007 BARTON HILL CT currently offering any rent specials?
11007 BARTON HILL CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11007 BARTON HILL CT pet-friendly?
No, 11007 BARTON HILL CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11007 BARTON HILL CT offer parking?
Yes, 11007 BARTON HILL CT offers parking.
Does 11007 BARTON HILL CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11007 BARTON HILL CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11007 BARTON HILL CT have a pool?
No, 11007 BARTON HILL CT does not have a pool.
Does 11007 BARTON HILL CT have accessible units?
No, 11007 BARTON HILL CT does not have accessible units.
Does 11007 BARTON HILL CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11007 BARTON HILL CT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd
Reston, VA 20190
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq
Reston, VA 20190
Exo
1897 Oracle Way
Reston, VA 20190
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive
Reston, VA 20191
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct
Reston, VA 20191
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street
Reston, VA 20190

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia