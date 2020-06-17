11007 BARTON HILL CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking

What a GEM!!! Completely Remodeled & Upgraded from Bottom to Top * Beautiful Laminate Flooring and New Carpet * New White Quartz Kitchen Counters * Stainless Steel Appliances * Matching Kitchen Sink & Faucet * Spacious Lower Level Recreation Room walks out to back yard facing woods * Two Assigned Parking Spaces out front * .3 miles to South Lakes Restaurants & Safeway Shopping * 1.2 miles to Silver Line Metro Rail * 2.8 miles to Reston Town Ctr * Right Next to W&OD Bike Trail * This place Shines!