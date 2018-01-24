10912 Knights Bridge Ct

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath End unit Town Home in Reston - Renter's Warehouse proudly presents to you this beautifully updated 3 Bed 2.5 Bath end unit town home in Reston. Situated in secluded semi wooded neighborhood, this home boasts nearly 2100 square feet with ample sized bedrooms and additional storage space in unfinished basement. Master bedroom opens to a sitting room that could be used as a fourth bedroom. Kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and brand new high end appliances. Breakfast area off kitchen steps down to family room with cozy fireplace. Huge windows for a bright and cheerful interior. Hardwoods throughout. Well maintained wooden front porch & back deck. Fenced in back yard. Abundant storage & walk-in closets. Numerous upgrades to reduce your heating & cooling bills: High efficiency HVAC, Double siding (Plywood then Hardboard), New high end argon filled windows, recessed dimmable ceiling lights in Liv. Rm. & Family Rm. Driveway can fit at least two cars. Owner pays for tenant access to 50 tennis courts, 4 Pickleball courts and 20 pools & Other Reston privileges. 5 minutes from Reston Town Center, 2 minutes from Lake Fairfax Park, 7 minutes from Silver Line. 5 Minutes from Great Falls. 3 Minutes from Route 7. Can Walk to Lake Fairfax Park in 3 minutes. Showings by appt. only. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $99 move-in charge/property. Call for a tour at 571.239.0553



No Cats Allowed



