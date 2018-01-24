All apartments in Reston
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:51 AM

10912 Knights Bridge Ct

10912 Knights Bridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

10912 Knights Bridge Court, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath End unit Town Home in Reston - Renter's Warehouse proudly presents to you this beautifully updated 3 Bed 2.5 Bath end unit town home in Reston. Situated in secluded semi wooded neighborhood, this home boasts nearly 2100 square feet with ample sized bedrooms and additional storage space in unfinished basement. Master bedroom opens to a sitting room that could be used as a fourth bedroom. Kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and brand new high end appliances. Breakfast area off kitchen steps down to family room with cozy fireplace. Huge windows for a bright and cheerful interior. Hardwoods throughout. Well maintained wooden front porch & back deck. Fenced in back yard. Abundant storage & walk-in closets. Numerous upgrades to reduce your heating & cooling bills: High efficiency HVAC, Double siding (Plywood then Hardboard), New high end argon filled windows, recessed dimmable ceiling lights in Liv. Rm. & Family Rm. Driveway can fit at least two cars. Owner pays for tenant access to 50 tennis courts, 4 Pickleball courts and 20 pools & Other Reston privileges. 5 minutes from Reston Town Center, 2 minutes from Lake Fairfax Park, 7 minutes from Silver Line. 5 Minutes from Great Falls. 3 Minutes from Route 7. Can Walk to Lake Fairfax Park in 3 minutes. Showings by appt. only. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $99 move-in charge/property. Call for a tour at 571.239.0553

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5234424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10912 Knights Bridge Ct have any available units?
10912 Knights Bridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10912 Knights Bridge Ct have?
Some of 10912 Knights Bridge Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10912 Knights Bridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10912 Knights Bridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10912 Knights Bridge Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 10912 Knights Bridge Ct is pet friendly.
Does 10912 Knights Bridge Ct offer parking?
No, 10912 Knights Bridge Ct does not offer parking.
Does 10912 Knights Bridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10912 Knights Bridge Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10912 Knights Bridge Ct have a pool?
Yes, 10912 Knights Bridge Ct has a pool.
Does 10912 Knights Bridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 10912 Knights Bridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10912 Knights Bridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 10912 Knights Bridge Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

