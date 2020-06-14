Apartment List
/
VA
/
purcellville
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:22 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Purcellville, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Purcellville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and swe...

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
207 CENNING TERRACE
207 Cenning Terrace, Purcellville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2201 sqft
This Is The One You Are Looking For. Spectacular 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhouse Within Walking Distance To Purcellville.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
560 E G STREET E
560 East G Street, Purcellville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1198 sqft
This 3 bedroom house is perfectly situated on a spacious lot and tucked into this charming Purcellville. All one level with driveway, garage with remote, back patio, hardwood floors, central heat, A/C, full size washer and dryer just off kitchen.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
135 MISTY POND TER
135 Misty Pond Terrace, Purcellville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Welcome home to this gorgeous deluxe TH in popular Purcellville Ridge. Totally upgraded 3BR/2full 2 half bath 3 Level TH with 2 car garage, deck, & fenced in backyard. Kitchen with hardwood floors, tile backsplach, granite counters, & SS appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Purcellville

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hamilton Meadow
1 Unit Available
90 S Roger St
90 S Rogers St, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1232 sqft
90 S Roger St Available 06/15/20 Cozy rambler in convenient neighborhood! - Cozy rambler in convenient neighborhood. Over 1200 sq ft on main level with partially finished lower level offering more space and a walk-up to rear yard.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
35682 MCLEAN COURT
35682 Mclean Court, Loudoun County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2842 sqft
Beautiful & Bright 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Detached Home With Open Floor Plan & 2 Car Garage in a Private Cul-de-sac. Hardwood Floors in Main Level, Large Kitchen With Newer Appliances, Upgraded 42" Cabinets & Butlers Pantry. Family Room With Fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Purcellville
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
8 Units Available
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,854
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Leesburg Corner Outlet mall and Kincaid Forest Walking Trails. One- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two-bedroom townhome-style apartments. Homes have 9-foot ceilings and an optional fireplace. In-unit washer/dryer. Clubhouse with gym.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
27 Units Available
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,557
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
957 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments in historic Leesburg, just 10 minutes from Dulles Town Center Mall. Cable and high-speed internet ready. Tennis court and swimming pool. Walking distance from Frederick Douglass Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
4 Units Available
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
925 sqft
A stone's throw from Temple Hall Farm, The Point at Leesburg promises an intimate community experience. Recently renovated, expect a full of host of amenities, together with 24-hr maintenance service, pool and BBQ/grill on site.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
40420 DIGGINS COURT
40420 Diggin Court, Loudoun County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4988 sqft
Fantastic 4 bed and 4.5 bath custom home with marble foyer, gleaming hardwood floors, and ceramic tile. Spa like master bath with a large soaking tub and steam shower with multiple shower heads.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
507 FLAMEFLOWER TERRACE SE
507 Flameflower Terrace Southeast, Leesburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2090 sqft
Great 2-car garage TH in Oaklawn - 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Living/Dining rooms with hardwood floors, gas fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with ceramic tile, granite, stainless steel appliances. Deck off kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
862 ROCKFORD SQUARE NE
862 Rockford Square Northeast, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2690 sqft
Like new! Beautiful new hardwood floors on main level. Newer carpet on upper & lower levels. Gourmet kitchen w/ double oven, gas cook top, breakfast nook, island & tons of counter space. Three large bedrooms up top.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
223 N KING STREET
223 North King Street, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,875
1909 sqft
Rare Opportunity to rent Front Row North King Street. Incredibly charming fully renovated 1920's Craftstyle Bungalow with everything down to the plumbing and electrical updated.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
241 LOUDOUN STREET SW
241 Loudoun Street Southwest, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1210 sqft
Walkability !!! Walk to work, restaurants, brewery, parks, courthouse, coffee shops and more. Close to WO&D trail, walk to Friday live concert on the green, or the Tally Ho, maybe stop at the wine bar or the new concina on market.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Purcellville, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Purcellville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

