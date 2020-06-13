/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:28 AM
27 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Purcellville, VA
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
204 GRASSY RIDGE TERRACE
204 Grassy Ridge Terrace, Purcellville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2496 sqft
AVAIL AUG 1ST! GREAT SCHOOLS, WALK TO NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES INCLUDING POOL, TENNIS, BASKETBALL COURTS; HARDWOODS ON ENTIRE MN LVL; GOURMET KITCHEN W/ SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE AND UPGRADED CABINETRY; VAULTED CEILINGS IN EVERY BEDROOM; OWNER'S STE W/
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
206 APSLEY TERRACE
206 Apsley Ter, Purcellville, VA
Brand New Listing! Luxury Living! Stunning! Sleek finishes through out this 4BDR, 3FB, 1HB townhome. With an over sized 2 car garage .Luxury living in this appx 2100 s/f townhome.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
207 CENNING TERRACE
207 Cenning Terrace, Purcellville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2201 sqft
This Is The One You Are Looking For. Spectacular 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhouse Within Walking Distance To Purcellville.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
560 E G STREET E
560 East G Street, Purcellville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1198 sqft
This 3 bedroom house is perfectly situated on a spacious lot and tucked into this charming Purcellville. All one level with driveway, garage with remote, back patio, hardwood floors, central heat, A/C, full size washer and dryer just off kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
135 MISTY POND TER
135 Misty Pond Terrace, Purcellville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Welcome home to this gorgeous deluxe TH in popular Purcellville Ridge. Totally upgraded 3BR/2full 2 half bath 3 Level TH with 2 car garage, deck, & fenced in backyard. Kitchen with hardwood floors, tile backsplach, granite counters, & SS appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
402 LEEDS RIDGE COURT
402 Leeds Ridge Court, Purcellville, VA
Large 4 bedroom townhouse with 3 finished levels. Master bedroom has sitting room. 3 level bump outs. Finished basement, walkout rear entrance, rear fenced yard. Available May 1. Convenient location to downtown.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
203 UPPER BROOK TERRACE
203 Upper Brook Ter, Purcellville, VA
Luxury Living! Stunning home! Sleek finishes through out this 4 bedroom, 3 full bath, 1 half bath townhome. This home has an over sized 2 car garage. Gracious living awaits , featuring an open floor plan and gorgeous flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Purcellville
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
16830 MICHELSON DRIVE
16830 Michelson Drive, Loudoun County, VA
Beatuiful Estate home in Wright Farm. This home has so much to offer. Tall ceilings, beautifully landscaped, and large rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Purcellville
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hamilton Meadow
1 Unit Available
90 S Roger St
90 S Rogers St, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1232 sqft
90 S Roger St Available 06/15/20 Cozy rambler in convenient neighborhood! - Cozy rambler in convenient neighborhood. Over 1200 sq ft on main level with partially finished lower level offering more space and a walk-up to rear yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
15799 SOUTHERN CROSS LANE
15799 Southern Cross Lane, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1250 sqft
ELECTRIC AND WATER INCLUDED IN RENT. Property is divided into 2 rentals, the front half of the house has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, kitchen, living room with fireplace, full size washer/dryer in basement area with storage....
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
35682 MCLEAN COURT
35682 Mclean Court, Loudoun County, VA
Beautiful & Bright 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Detached Home With Open Floor Plan & 2 Car Garage in a Private Cul-de-sac. Hardwood Floors in Main Level, Large Kitchen With Newer Appliances, Upgraded 42" Cabinets & Butlers Pantry. Family Room With Fireplace.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
Hamilton Meadow
1 Unit Available
90 S ROGERS STREET
90 South Rogers Street, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1232 sqft
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
39690 GABLE FARM LANE
39690 Gable Farm Lane, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2550 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath rambler, lawn maintenance included in rent, only the house is included in this rental.The land is all a part of a working farm .Must get a P.O. Box as mail does not come to the house.
Results within 10 miles of Purcellville
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
28 Units Available
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1000 sqft
The Point at Loudoun offers fully equipped properties with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Enjoy great hiking opportunities in the local Leesburg countryside, as well as community clubhouse, coffee bar and tennis court.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Leesburg Country Club
7 Units Available
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,164
1157 sqft
Suffused with Loudoun County's 250-year-old history, Virginia's Tuscarora Creek apartments deliver on quality and style. Furnished with ceramic baths and air conditioning as standard, residents also benefit from onsite children's playground and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
40420 DIGGINS COURT
40420 Diggin Court, Loudoun County, VA
Fantastic 4 bed and 4.5 bath custom home with marble foyer, gleaming hardwood floors, and ceramic tile. Spa like master bath with a large soaking tub and steam shower with multiple shower heads.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Raspberry Falls
1 Unit Available
41453 Fox Creek Lane
41453 Fox Creek Lane, Loudoun County, VA
Custom 6Bd/7Bth Private Hilltop Estate w/ Breathtaking Views! - Renters Warehouse DC proudly presents this magnificent 6Bd/7Bth Hilltop Estate on 11 private acres! Breath-taking views of the golf course and hunt club from the massive deck 1700' deck
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
806 RUST DRIVE NE
806 Rust Drive Northeast, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2050 sqft
Gorgeous home, updated kitchen, appliances, window treatments, railings and more. Home boasts open space, fully finished walk out basement, spacious deck backing to open space. Convenient to parks, schools, community pool.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
507 FLAMEFLOWER TERRACE SE
507 Flameflower Terrace Southeast, Leesburg, VA
Great 2-car garage TH in Oaklawn - 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Living/Dining rooms with hardwood floors, gas fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with ceramic tile, granite, stainless steel appliances. Deck off kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
111 BIRCH STREET NE
111 Birch Street Northeast, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
800 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE JUST MOMENTS TO HISTORIC LEESBURG! SPACIOUS SPLIT LEVEL * OPEN FLOOR PLAN* NEWER FLOORING IN LR* PLUS SCREENED PORCH* PRIVATE FENCED YARD* 1 CAR GARAGE * LOWER LEVEL 2 DIFFERENT ROOMS PERFECT FOR DEN/FITNESS/GREATROOM!
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
862 ROCKFORD SQUARE NE
862 Rockford Square Northeast, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2690 sqft
Like new! Beautiful new hardwood floors on main level. Newer carpet on upper & lower levels. Gourmet kitchen w/ double oven, gas cook top, breakfast nook, island & tons of counter space. Three large bedrooms up top.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
223 N KING STREET
223 North King Street, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,875
1909 sqft
Rare Opportunity to rent Front Row North King Street. Incredibly charming fully renovated 1920's Craftstyle Bungalow with everything down to the plumbing and electrical updated.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1005 THEMIS STREET SE
1005 Themis Street, Leesburg, VA
Need some space from each other well this house is it! a loft on the 3rd level for children to do school work an office on main level with glass French doors for Dad! Also if you need children to have more space a generous open space in basement for
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
307 ROANOKE DRIVE SE
307 Roanoke Drive Southeast, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 bath 1200 sq. ft. townhouse in quiet and quaint historical Leesburg, VA. In walking distinctness to parks, shopping, restaurants and W&OD biking path. New carpet and fresh paint throughout.
