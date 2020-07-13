Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Purcellville, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Purcellville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ...

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
820 MAPLE FLATS TER
820 Maple Flats Terrace, Purcellville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Gorgeous TH w/ 3 spacious BR's & 3.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
110 S 32ND STREET
110 32nd Street, Purcellville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1632 sqft
Welcome Home to this Clean, Turn Key 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home offering over 1,600 sqft of living on a .23 acre lot! Great layout - Spacious Master Bedroom w. en suite Master Bathroom, Large Kitchen for entertaining and cooking in.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
135 MISTY POND TER
135 Misty Pond Terrace, Purcellville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Welcome home to this gorgeous deluxe TH in popular Purcellville Ridge. Totally upgraded 3BR/2full 2 half bath 3 Level TH with 2 car garage, deck, & fenced in backyard. Kitchen with hardwood floors, tile backsplach, granite counters, & SS appliances.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
201 N 23RD ST #C
201 North 23rd Street, Purcellville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom loft style apartment right in the heart of downtown Purcellville. Located in the historic Contee Adams Seed Mill.
Results within 5 miles of Purcellville

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
15799 SOUTHERN CROSS LANE
15799 Southern Cross Lane, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1250 sqft
ELECTRIC AND WATER INCLUDED IN RENT. Property is divided into 2 rentals, the front half of the house has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, kitchen, living room with fireplace, full size washer/dryer in basement area with storage....

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
16836 HEATHER KNOLLS PLACE
16836 Heather Knolls Place, Loudoun County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
3754 sqft
Share a Home occupy one or two bedrooms possibly both bedrooms at $1800 per month and share utilities . Owner works from home. No Pets and No smoking . Thank you!
Results within 10 miles of Purcellville
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
25 Units Available
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,397
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1000 sqft
The Point at Loudoun offers fully equipped properties with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Enjoy great hiking opportunities in the local Leesburg countryside, as well as community clubhouse, coffee bar and tennis court.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
9 Units Available
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
925 sqft
A stone's throw from Temple Hall Farm, The Point at Leesburg promises an intimate community experience. Recently renovated, expect a full of host of amenities, together with 24-hr maintenance service, pool and BBQ/grill on site.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,227
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
892 sqft
Situated in Northern Virginia, the Manor offers unparalleled apartment amenities and outdoor recreation spaces, including its own pool and picnic grounds. Located near Leesburg's historic quarter and close to D.C.'s Metrorail and Dulles International Airport.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
5 Units Available
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,006
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,187
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Leesburg Corner Outlet mall and Kincaid Forest Walking Trails. One- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two-bedroom townhome-style apartments. Homes have 9-foot ceilings and an optional fireplace. In-unit washer/dryer. Clubhouse with gym.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
34 Units Available
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,406
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
957 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments in historic Leesburg, just 10 minutes from Dulles Town Center Mall. Cable and high-speed internet ready. Tennis court and swimming pool. Walking distance from Frederick Douglass Elementary School.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Leesburg Country Club
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW, Leesburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,501
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1069 sqft
Suffused with Loudoun County's 250-year-old history, Virginia's Tuscarora Creek apartments deliver on quality and style. Furnished with ceramic baths and air conditioning as standard, residents also benefit from onsite children's playground and dog park.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18671 Woodburn Rd
18671 Woodburn Road, Loudoun County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
2 Bedrooms
Ask
18671A Woodburn - Property Id: 196241 New construction New appliances Hardewood floors Granite countertops Plenty of parking. Seperate entrance, Free water and trash service. Country living Close to shopping. No traffic backups to rt 7 or Greenway.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
662 Gateway Dr SE 213
662 Gateway Drive Southeast, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1004 sqft
Leesburg Condo with balcony - Nice find on this first floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Brookmeade. Inside you'll find NEW CARPET, Wood Burning Fireplace, full-size washer and dryer, Ceiling Fans, Balcony, and Community Amenities including a Pool.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
41383 SPRINGFIELD LANE
41383 Springfield Lane, Loudoun County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2456 sqft
INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A HOME WITH SPACE AND LAND OHHH SO CLOSE IN FOR A FRIENDLY COMMUTE! 2 MINUTES FROM THE DULLES TOLL ROAD BUT WITH AMAZING PRIVACY AND VIEWS! HOME BOASTS A LOT ON 2.5 ACRES.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
39465 Snickersville Tpke
39465 Snickersville Turnpike, Loudoun County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
39465 Snickersville Tpke Available 09/01/20 Charming 2BR, 2BA cottage in the rolling hills of rarely available Middleburg - Charming cottage in the rolling hills of Middleburg.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
501 CONSTELLATION SQUARE SE
501 Constellation Square Southeast, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1228 sqft
Great Community! Main floor living, no stairs to climb! Spacious & bright! Hardwood floors throughout. Large kitchen boasting new granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Step out to private balcony overlooking trees.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
875 TALL OAKS SQ SE
875 Tall Oaks Square, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS 3 LEVEL END UNIT GARAGE TOWN HOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
13452 PINEY RUN LANE
13452 Piney Run Lane, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2598 sqft
Very Private 1 floor home with 2 master bedrooms, each opening to private deck. 3 bedrooms up, 1 down, custom Kitchen, open floor plan, art or work area off kitchen, real nice custom home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Purcellville, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Purcellville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

