131 Apartments for rent in Stone Ridge, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Stone Ridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Stone Ridge North
1 Unit Available
24679 SILTSTONE SQUARE
24679 Siltstone Square, Stone Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1566 sqft
Available for Rent Now... Perfect Spacious with 1550+ Sq Feet on 3 level 1 car garage with 4 Bed , 3 Full Bath and 1 Half Bath townhouse in Stone Ridge community - Most sought-after amenity-rich.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Stone Ridge North
1 Unit Available
41859 CINNABAR SQUARE
41859 Cinnabar Square, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2180 sqft
Spacious 3-level luxury Town Home with 2 Car Garage, 3 Bed Roomsand 3.5 Baths in the prestigious Stone Ridge community. Hardwood floors on main level.
Results within 1 mile of Stone Ridge
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
18 Units Available
The Elms at Arcola
24710 Tribe Sq, Arcola, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,854
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1364 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,317
1513 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplace. Tenants have access to community garden, pool, playground, clubhouse and Internet cafe. Gym with yoga classes. Cat- and dog-friendly.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42625 HOMEFRONT TERRACE
42625 Homefront Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1713 sqft
Back by popular demand! Freshly painted with new flooring throughout! 3 level End unit townhouse in South Riding. Great location! Across the Dulles south community center. Walk to the swimming pool, walking trails, lakes and shopping plaza.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
42140 SANDOWN PARK TER
42140 Sandown Park Terrace, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Vacant , Available Immediate - Beautiful 3 Level , 2 Car Garage, Brick Front End-Unit town house.. 2012 Built. Open floor plan on Main Level with Hardwood Flooring. Three sided Gas Fireplace.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
24704 HUTCHINSON FARM DRIVE
24704 Hutchinson Farm Drive, Arcola, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1650 sqft
Live in this never lived-in brand new home!!! On rent for the first time * Well appointed condo in amenity based Arcola Town Center Sub-Division * Lower interior town home style condo w/1650 sq feet on 2 levels, 1 car attached rear entry garage
Results within 5 miles of Stone Ridge
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
22 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
22118 Avonworth Sq
22118 Avonworth Square, Broadlands, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2820 sqft
Available 08/08/20 Avonworth Sq - Property Id: 298250 Townhome is available for Rental from Aug 8 2020, Credit score 700+. No criminal record, no evictions. Minimum 2 year lease, if not rent is $2600.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace Unit 107
43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1221 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 2.5 bath condo - Renters Warehouse DC presents this fully upgraded 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a den condo in Ashburn.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22641 Blue Elder Ter #301
22641 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo features hardwood flooring, & gas fireplace. - Fabulously upgraded kitchen complete with a full sized pantry and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
24746 Arapahoe Basin Place
24746 Arapahoe Basin Pl, Loudoun County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,150
4200 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom home in Aldie,VA offering luxury, comfort, and tranquility! Home is less than 2 years old! Airy interiors and open concept w/ 2-level great room stone fireplace.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
22454 PINE RIDGE COURT
22454 Pine Ridge Court, Brambleton, VA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$4,295
6836 sqft
Welcome home! Located in a cul-de-sac, this beautiful home has 6 spacious bedrooms, 5 and a half bathrooms with bonus rooms in the basement.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22728 BEACON CREST TER
22728 Beacon Crest Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
PLEASE REMOVE SHOES*IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY AVAILABLE*SHOWS IMMACULATE FROM TOP TO BOTTOM*3 BEDROOMS, 2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22938 ROSE QUARTZ SQUARE
22938 Rose Quartz Square, Brambleton, VA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1966 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 level 3 bedroom, 2 full bath townhouse! This property is in close proximity to shopping, commuter routes and employment centers. The interior offers wood floors, granite counter tops and so much more.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:00pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42721 Twinleaf Drive
42721 Twinleaf Drive, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2350 sqft
Fantastic Brambleton location! 3BR/2.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
23479 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE
23479 Buckland Farm Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2461 sqft
Available 7/20. Gorgeous light filled end unit. All of the bells and whistles that you could ever need or want. Beautiful wide plank wood flooring, triple crown molding package, gourmet kitchen designed for a chef. Main level has a den/study.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE
22268 Philanthropic Dr, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3400 sqft
One year old NV Homes Ballston Model with additional 4th level loft that has a full bath, bedroom, living room and rooftop deck. There is also a recessed/covered deck/balcony off family room on the second level.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42467 REGAL WOOD DRIVE
42467 Regal Wood Drive, Brambleton, VA
Studio
$2,600
3010 sqft
Elegant four level brick front townhome in Brambleton . Covered front porch entrance with transom and side lites at front door.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
25334 WHIPPOORWILL TER
25334 Whippoorwill Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
GREAT PLACE TO LIVE! THE HOUSE LOOKS AND FEELS LIKE NEW!!! BRIGHT & BEAUTIFUL 10+HOME. IMPECCABLY KEPT, WINDOW TREATMENTS IN ALL WINDOS. GRANITE COUNTERS, WOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
25287 NESTING SQUARE
25287 Nesting Square, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
2790 sqft
WATER VIEW **Beautiful Single house size**LOTS of natural lights. A beautiful End unit w/ OPEN VIEW.A popular golf course community. LARGE EXTENSION BUMP OUT ON ALL 3 LEVELS.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42997 BEACHALL STREET
42997 Beachhall Street, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2050 sqft
4 Levels!! Beautiful South Riding TH with lots of space inside and out. Too many upgrades to list. Hardwood floors throughout. 4th story loft with fireplace. Luxury Masterbath with upgraded tile, Walk-in closets & generous additional Bedrooms.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
43055 THOROUGHFARE GAP TERRACE
43055 Thoroughfare Gap Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1616 sqft
This townhouse condo is a former Toll Brothers model in sought after Loudoun Valley. Wood floors throughout the main level, built in ceiling speakers, upgraded lighting, custom paint.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
23242 MINERVA DRIVE
23242 Minerva Drive, Brambleton, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,350
3777 sqft
** Availalable July 1st ** Beautiful single family home 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Hardwood floors on the main level. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and tile backsplash.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
25216 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE
25216 Whippoorwill Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
Spacious 24' wide, 3-level Toll Brothers townhome with 2 car garage. Great location in sought after school district.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Stone Ridge, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Stone Ridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

