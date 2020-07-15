Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:43 AM
23 Apartments For Rent Near SU
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
6 Units Available
Peppertree VA
221 Peppertree Ln, Winchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1136 sqft
Luxurious community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, sauna and tennis court. Residents live in units with garbage disposal, walk-in closets, dishwasher, fireplace, hardwood floors and bathtub. Located close to Winchester Medical Center.
Last updated July 14 at 05:49 AM
3 Units Available
Noah at Pine Plaza
105 Weems Lane, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, spacious, and pet-friendly, the layouts of our two, three, and four-bedroom apartments make it easy to decorate and store all your prized possessions.
Last updated July 10 at 01:08 PM
2 Units Available
Noah at Wright Apartments
1056 Woodstock Lane, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Noah at Wright Apartments in Winchester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
3 Units Available
Stuart Hill
1981 Randolph Pl, Winchester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Park Place, Shenandoah University and Winchester Medical Center. Units include laundry, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios or balconies. Luxury community includes tennis court, pool and BBQ grills.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
117 BROOKLAND TERRACE
117 Brookland Terrace, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1173 sqft
**Rental available 3/1/20. 620+ CREDIT SCORES REQUIRED FOR ALL TENANTS 18+ YEARS WITH RECENT, DETAILED CREDIT REPORT PROVIDED BY POTENTIAL TENANT. W2'S, BACKGROUND AND JOB HISTORY TO BE CHECKED. SECURITY DEPOSIT & FIRST MONTHS RENT DUE. NO SMOKING.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
160 N LOUDOUN STREET
160 North Loudoun Street, Winchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1076 sqft
Beautifully updated apartment available in downtown Winchester right on the walking mall! This modern design will check all your boxes.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
102 MARGATE COURT
102 Margate Court, Frederick County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2258 sqft
Amazing Rental - 4BR, 2.5BA single family home with 2 car garage in sought after Pembridge Heights. Sparkling hardwood floors. Formal living and dining room will accommodate large family gatherings.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
122 JACKSON AVENUE
122 Jackson Avenue, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1092 sqft
*** OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, JULY 11, 2-3pm***MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE 650. PETS ON A CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. Available August 1, 2020. 2 year minimum lease term.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
404 JOIST HITE PLACE
404 Joist Hite Place, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2710 sqft
Charming and stately all brick 3 Level single-family home in the heart of Winchester City. Every room on the main level is bright and light, and there are two walkouts to the large rear porch.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
654 TREYS DRIVE
654 Treys Drive, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2025 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath rancher in Williamsburg Heights with over 2,000 square feet of space and sits on a corner lot. Home has electric/gas heat, hardwood floors, an enclosed glass porch, and a 2-car garage.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
2270 VALOR DRIVE
2270 Valor Drive, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
900 sqft
ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN RENT (electric, heat and air, water and sewer, trash, and basic tv cable) Beautiful apartment with 2 master suites with carpeted bedroom floors, ceramic tile floors through out, granite counter tops.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
3 TAFT AVENUE
3 Taft Avenue, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1464 sqft
Ready to show! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment has carpet throughout and ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. This home has gas heat, central air, ceiling fans, plus hook-up for washer/dryer. Off-street parking out front.
Last updated August 16 at 10:37 PM
1 Unit Available
301 BANBURY TERRACE
301 Banbury Terrace, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECK, SECURITY DEPOSIT AND 1 YEAR'S LEASE REQUIRED. Good commuter location. End unit traditional 2 story townhome with washer/dryer hookup. Small yard in rear w/attached storage.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
118 S. Cameron Street
118 South Cameron Street, Winchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Fully Furnished 1 BD/1 BA Apartment in Downtown Winchester for $1500./month. - Absolutely Stunning 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment Fully Furnished in Downtown Winchester for $1500. / month. Excellent location, easy walk to Downtown Walking Mall.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
2260 ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD
2260 Roosevelt Blvd, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
9999 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath townhouse in a great central location. New paint and new carpet throughout. Off street parking, coin operated washer and dryer just steps away.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
308 BELLVIEW AVENUE
308 Bellview Avenue, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1310 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable Bungalow in sought after Winchester City, Four Bedrooms, 1 bath with a beautiful front porch to enjoy summer days. Well landscaped front and backyard. Available now. Home to be touch up painted
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
258 W NORTH AVENUE
258 West North Avenue, Winchester, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3338 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, upscale, family home in the heart of old town Winchester just a short walk from everything downtown Winchester has to offer.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
107 TAFT AVENUE
107 Taft Avenue, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
This Great 2, with 3rd bedroom as a finished room in Basement Townhouse with 1 full bath. convenient location, near shopping and restaurants. with WASHER and DRYER.! . On street parking. Central air. Great for college students, and family's.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
26 TAFT AVENUE
26 Taft Avenue, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom. in a great central location close to Shopping and Dining. Off Street parking, coin operated washer and dryer just steps away! NO Pets, NO Smoking, and NO VAPING. $30 per adult application fee. ...
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
21 STEWART STREET S
21 North Stewart Street, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
This great 3rd floor apartment in Winchester has all the charm of downtown Winchester. Very short walk to Old town. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, family room with hardwood floors Has a great fully enclosed sun porch to relax. Tons of storage .
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
617 National Avenue
617 National Avenue, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bed, 1 Bath Home Conveniently located to Downtown Winchester and Route 7 - Adorable 3 Bed, 1 Bath Home located on the corner of Pleasant Valley and Berryville Avenue.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
400 N. Loudoun St. #2A
400 N Loudoun St, Winchester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
400 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath 2nd floor 2 Bedroom 1 Bath
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
1115 CEDAR CREEK GRADE
1115 Cedar Creek Grade, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1924 sqft
COMING SOON! 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home on Cedar Creek Grade situated on 2 acres. Well/Septic. No Smoking. Animals on a case by case basis.
