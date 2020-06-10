Apartment List
/
VA
/
purcellville
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:23 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Purcellville, VA with garage

Purcellville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
206 APSLEY TERRACE
206 Apsley Ter, Purcellville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2163 sqft
Brand New Listing! Luxury Living! Stunning! Sleek finishes through out this 4BDR, 3FB, 1HB townhome. With an over sized 2 car garage .Luxury living in this appx 2100 s/f townhome.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
207 CENNING TERRACE
207 Cenning Terrace, Purcellville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2201 sqft
This Is The One You Are Looking For. Spectacular 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhouse Within Walking Distance To Purcellville.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
560 E G STREET E
560 East G Street, Purcellville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1198 sqft
This 3 bedroom house is perfectly situated on a spacious lot and tucked into this charming Purcellville. All one level with driveway, garage with remote, back patio, hardwood floors, central heat, A/C, full size washer and dryer just off kitchen.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
135 MISTY POND TER
135 Misty Pond Terrace, Purcellville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Welcome home to this gorgeous deluxe TH in popular Purcellville Ridge. Totally upgraded 3BR/2full 2 half bath 3 Level TH with 2 car garage, deck, & fenced in backyard. Kitchen with hardwood floors, tile backsplach, granite counters, & SS appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
203 UPPER BROOK TERRACE
203 Upper Brook Ter, Purcellville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2118 sqft
Luxury Living! Stunning home! Sleek finishes through out this 4 bedroom, 3 full bath, 1 half bath townhome. This home has an over sized 2 car garage. Gracious living awaits , featuring an open floor plan and gorgeous flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Purcellville

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
15799 SOUTHERN CROSS LANE
15799 Southern Cross Lane, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1250 sqft
ELECTRIC AND WATER INCLUDED IN RENT. Property is divided into 2 rentals, the front half of the house has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, kitchen, living room with fireplace, full size washer/dryer in basement area with storage....

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
35682 MCLEAN COURT
35682 Mclean Court, Loudoun County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2842 sqft
Beautiful & Bright 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Detached Home With Open Floor Plan & 2 Car Garage in a Private Cul-de-sac. Hardwood Floors in Main Level, Large Kitchen With Newer Appliances, Upgraded 42" Cabinets & Butlers Pantry. Family Room With Fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Purcellville

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
507 FLAMEFLOWER TERRACE SE
507 Flameflower Terrace Southeast, Leesburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2090 sqft
Great 2-car garage TH in Oaklawn - 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Living/Dining rooms with hardwood floors, gas fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with ceramic tile, granite, stainless steel appliances. Deck off kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
111 BIRCH STREET NE
111 Birch Street Northeast, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
800 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE JUST MOMENTS TO HISTORIC LEESBURG! SPACIOUS SPLIT LEVEL * OPEN FLOOR PLAN* NEWER FLOORING IN LR* PLUS SCREENED PORCH* PRIVATE FENCED YARD* 1 CAR GARAGE * LOWER LEVEL 2 DIFFERENT ROOMS PERFECT FOR DEN/FITNESS/GREATROOM!

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
402 HAUPT SQ SE
402 Haupt Square Southeast, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Please see the Virtual Tour and remotely walk through the entire home - https://bit.ly/2QHE5i7.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Purcellville, VA

Purcellville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Purcellville 3 BedroomsPurcellville Apartments with BalconyPurcellville Apartments with Garage
Purcellville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPurcellville Apartments with Parking
Purcellville Apartments with PoolPurcellville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VARockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAUrbana, MDCountryside, VABerryville, VA
Kings Park, VABoonsboro, MDFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MDSpring Ridge, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia