apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:47 AM
24 Apartments for rent in Purcellville, VA with washer-dryer
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
110 S 32ND STREET
110 32nd Street, Purcellville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1632 sqft
Welcome Home to this Clean, Turn Key 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home offering over 1,600 sqft of living on a .23 acre lot! Great layout - Spacious Master Bedroom w. en suite Master Bathroom, Large Kitchen for entertaining and cooking in.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
135 MISTY POND TER
135 Misty Pond Terrace, Purcellville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Welcome home to this gorgeous deluxe TH in popular Purcellville Ridge. Totally upgraded 3BR/2full 2 half bath 3 Level TH with 2 car garage, deck, & fenced in backyard. Kitchen with hardwood floors, tile backsplach, granite counters, & SS appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
201 N 23RD ST #C
201 North 23rd Street, Purcellville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom loft style apartment right in the heart of downtown Purcellville. Located in the historic Contee Adams Seed Mill.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
203 UPPER BROOK TERRACE
203 Upper Brook Ter, Purcellville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2118 sqft
Luxury Living! Stunning home! Sleek finishes through out this 4 bedroom, 3 full bath, 1 half bath townhome. This home has an over sized 2 car garage. Gracious living awaits , featuring an open floor plan and gorgeous flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Purcellville
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
17573 Tedler Circle
17573 Tedler Circle, Loudoun County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2609 sqft
17573 Tedler Circle Available 08/01/20 Single Family Home in Round Hill - **Due to COVID-19, there will be no in-person showings until August 1. Please review photos for property details.** Spacious single family home in Lake Point, Round Hill.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
15799 SOUTHERN CROSS LANE
15799 Southern Cross Lane, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1250 sqft
ELECTRIC AND WATER INCLUDED IN RENT. Property is divided into 2 rentals, the front half of the house has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, kitchen, living room with fireplace, full size washer/dryer in basement area with storage....
Results within 10 miles of Purcellville
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
9 Units Available
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
925 sqft
A stone's throw from Temple Hall Farm, The Point at Leesburg promises an intimate community experience. Recently renovated, expect a full of host of amenities, together with 24-hr maintenance service, pool and BBQ/grill on site.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
25 Units Available
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,387
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1000 sqft
The Point at Loudoun offers fully equipped properties with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Enjoy great hiking opportunities in the local Leesburg countryside, as well as community clubhouse, coffee bar and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
4 Units Available
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,006
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Leesburg Corner Outlet mall and Kincaid Forest Walking Trails. One- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two-bedroom townhome-style apartments. Homes have 9-foot ceilings and an optional fireplace. In-unit washer/dryer. Clubhouse with gym.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
35 Units Available
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,406
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
957 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments in historic Leesburg, just 10 minutes from Dulles Town Center Mall. Cable and high-speed internet ready. Tennis court and swimming pool. Walking distance from Frederick Douglass Elementary School.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Leesburg Country Club
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW, Leesburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,501
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1069 sqft
Suffused with Loudoun County's 250-year-old history, Virginia's Tuscarora Creek apartments deliver on quality and style. Furnished with ceramic baths and air conditioning as standard, residents also benefit from onsite children's playground and dog park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
13 Units Available
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,227
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
892 sqft
Situated in Northern Virginia, the Manor offers unparalleled apartment amenities and outdoor recreation spaces, including its own pool and picnic grounds. Located near Leesburg's historic quarter and close to D.C.'s Metrorail and Dulles International Airport.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
18671 Woodburn Rd
18671 Woodburn Road, Loudoun County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
18671A Woodburn - Property Id: 196241 New construction New appliances Hardewood floors Granite countertops Plenty of parking. Seperate entrance, Free water and trash service. Country living Close to shopping. No traffic backups to rt 7 or Greenway.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
662 Gateway Dr SE 213
662 Gateway Drive Southeast, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1004 sqft
Leesburg Condo with balcony - Nice find on this first floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Brookmeade. Inside you'll find NEW CARPET, Wood Burning Fireplace, full-size washer and dryer, Ceiling Fans, Balcony, and Community Amenities including a Pool.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
724 LONGFELLOW DRIVE NE
724 Longfellow Drive Northeast, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1948 sqft
Welcome to the Exeter Community. Newly renovated top to bottom - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Single Family Detached Home. New carpets and new floors throughout. New neutral paint throughout. Fenced in yard with large deck - perfect for entertaining.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
208 PERSHING AVENUE NW
208 Pershing Avenue Northwest, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
WALK TO DOWNTOWN LEESBURG, IDA LEE & MORVEN PARK! Super adorable single family home with a welcoming front porch and private driveway ideally located in a charming neighborhood and on a quiet cul-de-sac! Greet family in the front living room and
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
234 ROANOKE DRIVE SE
234 Roanoke Drive Southeast, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1192 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY * RENOVATED KITCHEN AND BATHS * BRAND NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES * FRESHLY PAINTED * BRAND NEW CARPET * 3 BEDROOM * 1.5 BATHS * CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN LEESBURG. PROFESSIONAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
875 TALL OAKS SQ SE
875 Tall Oaks Square, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS 3 LEVEL END UNIT GARAGE TOWN HOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD.
1 of 55
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
191 WRENS VIEW
191 Wrens View Lane, Shannondale, WV
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
6168 sqft
Feel right at home in this almost 6200 sqft BEAUTIFUL, FULLY FURNISHED, FULLY CUSTOM 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Home.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
534 CRESTWOOD STREET SW
534 Crestwood Street Southwest, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1120 sqft
Great location in town. 2 level townhouse with newly installed carpeting on the upper floor, freshly painted, and updated appliances. All the conveniences with close proximity to shopping and downtown Leesburg. Walking access to commuter bus service.
1 of 51
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
17502 TOBERMORY PLACE
17502 Tobermory Place, Loudoun County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
8346 sqft
SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL! Stately four sides brick home sited on 4+ acre lot in SHENSTONE FARM with over 8300+ square feet of finished space.
1 of 7
Last updated March 5 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
34389 CHARLES TOWN PIKE
34389 Charles Town Pike, Loudoun County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for that private home in the woods? You've found it. Available with 1 bedrooms, 1 bath with den, wall-to-wall carpet, washer, dryer, large front porch and shed. Rent includes lawn care but tenant pays electric and propane.
1 of 31
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
199 Alpine Dr SE
199 Alpine Drive Southeast, Leesburg, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,100
3073 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LEESBURG 6 BEDROOM AND 3 BATHROOM HOME. WELL MAINTAINED 3,073 SF WITH SPACIOUS EAT-IN KITCHEN. LOT'S OF NATURAL LIGHT, FAMILY ROOM COMPLETE WITH COZY FIREPLACE, HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
16306 Clarkes Gap Rd Unit B
16306 Clarkes Gap Road, Loudoun County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
611 sqft
Beautiful Country Bungalow - Rare find! 1 bedroom house on estate property with fenced yard, chicken coop, large front porch, on-demand hot water, washer, dryer, fully renovated yet rustic feel. Lots of doors and windows open to incredible views.
