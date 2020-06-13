Apartment List
30 Apartments for rent in Purcellville, VA with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
204 GRASSY RIDGE TERRACE
204 Grassy Ridge Terrace, Purcellville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2496 sqft
AVAIL AUG 1ST! GREAT SCHOOLS, WALK TO NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES INCLUDING POOL, TENNIS, BASKETBALL COURTS; HARDWOODS ON ENTIRE MN LVL; GOURMET KITCHEN W/ SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE AND UPGRADED CABINETRY; VAULTED CEILINGS IN EVERY BEDROOM; OWNER'S STE W/

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
206 APSLEY TERRACE
206 Apsley Ter, Purcellville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2163 sqft
Brand New Listing! Luxury Living! Stunning! Sleek finishes through out this 4BDR, 3FB, 1HB townhome. With an over sized 2 car garage .Luxury living in this appx 2100 s/f townhome.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
207 CENNING TERRACE
207 Cenning Terrace, Purcellville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2201 sqft
This Is The One You Are Looking For. Spectacular 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhouse Within Walking Distance To Purcellville.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
560 E G STREET E
560 East G Street, Purcellville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1198 sqft
This 3 bedroom house is perfectly situated on a spacious lot and tucked into this charming Purcellville. All one level with driveway, garage with remote, back patio, hardwood floors, central heat, A/C, full size washer and dryer just off kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
135 MISTY POND TER
135 Misty Pond Terrace, Purcellville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Welcome home to this gorgeous deluxe TH in popular Purcellville Ridge. Totally upgraded 3BR/2full 2 half bath 3 Level TH with 2 car garage, deck, & fenced in backyard. Kitchen with hardwood floors, tile backsplach, granite counters, & SS appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
203 UPPER BROOK TERRACE
203 Upper Brook Ter, Purcellville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2118 sqft
Luxury Living! Stunning home! Sleek finishes through out this 4 bedroom, 3 full bath, 1 half bath townhome. This home has an over sized 2 car garage. Gracious living awaits , featuring an open floor plan and gorgeous flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Purcellville

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
35682 MCLEAN COURT
35682 Mclean Court, Loudoun County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2842 sqft
Beautiful & Bright 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Detached Home With Open Floor Plan & 2 Car Garage in a Private Cul-de-sac. Hardwood Floors in Main Level, Large Kitchen With Newer Appliances, Upgraded 42" Cabinets & Butlers Pantry. Family Room With Fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Purcellville
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
26 Units Available
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,557
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
957 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments in historic Leesburg, just 10 minutes from Dulles Town Center Mall. Cable and high-speed internet ready. Tennis court and swimming pool. Walking distance from Frederick Douglass Elementary School.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Leesburg Country Club
7 Units Available
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW, Leesburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,423
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,701
1069 sqft
Suffused with Loudoun County's 250-year-old history, Virginia's Tuscarora Creek apartments deliver on quality and style. Furnished with ceramic baths and air conditioning as standard, residents also benefit from onsite children's playground and dog park.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
28 Units Available
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,411
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1000 sqft
The Point at Loudoun offers fully equipped properties with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Enjoy great hiking opportunities in the local Leesburg countryside, as well as community clubhouse, coffee bar and tennis court.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
892 sqft
Situated in Northern Virginia, the Manor offers unparalleled apartment amenities and outdoor recreation spaces, including its own pool and picnic grounds. Located near Leesburg's historic quarter and close to D.C.'s Metrorail and Dulles International Airport.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
8 Units Available
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,831
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Leesburg Corner Outlet mall and Kincaid Forest Walking Trails. One- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two-bedroom townhome-style apartments. Homes have 9-foot ceilings and an optional fireplace. In-unit washer/dryer. Clubhouse with gym.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
5 Units Available
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
925 sqft
A stone's throw from Temple Hall Farm, The Point at Leesburg promises an intimate community experience. Recently renovated, expect a full of host of amenities, together with 24-hr maintenance service, pool and BBQ/grill on site.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
102 Fairview St. NW
102 Fairview Street Northwest, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
938 sqft
102 Fairview St.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Raspberry Falls
1 Unit Available
41453 Fox Creek Lane
41453 Fox Creek Lane, Loudoun County, VA
6 Bedrooms
$7,000
8496 sqft
Custom 6Bd/7Bth Private Hilltop Estate w/ Breathtaking Views! - Renters Warehouse DC proudly presents this magnificent 6Bd/7Bth Hilltop Estate on 11 private acres! Breath-taking views of the golf course and hunt club from the massive deck 1700' deck

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
662 Gateway Dr SE 213
662 Gateway Drive Southeast, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1004 sqft
Leesburg Condo with balcony - Nice find on this first floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Brookmeade. Inside you'll find NEW CARPET, Wood Burning Fireplace, full-size washer and dryer, Ceiling Fans, Balcony, and Community Amenities including a Pool.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
106 B FORT EVANS
106 Fort Evans Rd SE, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
940 sqft
Newly renovated condo, new kitchen and appliances, new master bath shower, new carpeting, draperies ITs Perfect !! vacant and ready. Ground Floor with Patio and storage Pool is 50 feet out your door !

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
806 RUST DRIVE NE
806 Rust Drive Northeast, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2050 sqft
Gorgeous home, updated kitchen, appliances, window treatments, railings and more. Home boasts open space, fully finished walk out basement, spacious deck backing to open space. Convenient to parks, schools, community pool.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
507 FLAMEFLOWER TERRACE SE
507 Flameflower Terrace Southeast, Leesburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2090 sqft
Great 2-car garage TH in Oaklawn - 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Living/Dining rooms with hardwood floors, gas fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with ceramic tile, granite, stainless steel appliances. Deck off kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
111 BIRCH STREET NE
111 Birch Street Northeast, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
800 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE JUST MOMENTS TO HISTORIC LEESBURG! SPACIOUS SPLIT LEVEL * OPEN FLOOR PLAN* NEWER FLOORING IN LR* PLUS SCREENED PORCH* PRIVATE FENCED YARD* 1 CAR GARAGE * LOWER LEVEL 2 DIFFERENT ROOMS PERFECT FOR DEN/FITNESS/GREATROOM!

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1129 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE
1129 Huntmaster Terrace Northeast, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1003 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH SECOND FLOOR CONDO IN POPULAR & CONVENIENT FOX CHASE! NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT, NEWER WINDOWS, 4 CEILING FANS.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1130 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE
1130 Huntmaster Terrace Northeast, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
917 sqft
Fantastic lower level condo. There are no stairs to access this property! Bright, spacious living with a granite kitchen & granite bath with upgraded fixtures. Assigned parking right out of the front door. Pool on premises.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
223 N KING STREET
223 North King Street, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,875
1909 sqft
Rare Opportunity to rent Front Row North King Street. Incredibly charming fully renovated 1920's Craftstyle Bungalow with everything down to the plumbing and electrical updated.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1005 THEMIS STREET SE
1005 Themis Street, Leesburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
4296 sqft
Need some space from each other well this house is it! a loft on the 3rd level for children to do school work an office on main level with glass French doors for Dad! Also if you need children to have more space a generous open space in basement for
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Purcellville, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Purcellville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

