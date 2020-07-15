/
2 bedroom apartments
11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Purcellville, VA
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
112 W O STREET
112 West O Street, Purcellville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
868 sqft
Wonderful location in town! Close to Magnolia's restaurant, Purcellville train station and the WO&DTrail. Walking distance to all of downtown. Adorable two bedroom, two level condo with private rearpatio off kitchen. Full size washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Purcellville
1 of 13
Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
16836 HEATHER KNOLLS PLACE
16836 Heather Knolls Place, Loudoun County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
3754 sqft
Share a Home occupy one or two bedrooms possibly both bedrooms at $1800 per month and share utilities . Owner works from home. No Pets and No smoking . Thank you!
Results within 10 miles of Purcellville
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
9 Units Available
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
925 sqft
A stone's throw from Temple Hall Farm, The Point at Leesburg promises an intimate community experience. Recently renovated, expect a full of host of amenities, together with 24-hr maintenance service, pool and BBQ/grill on site.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
28 Units Available
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
887 sqft
The Point at Loudoun offers fully equipped properties with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Enjoy great hiking opportunities in the local Leesburg countryside, as well as community clubhouse, coffee bar and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
38 Units Available
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
957 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments in historic Leesburg, just 10 minutes from Dulles Town Center Mall. Cable and high-speed internet ready. Tennis court and swimming pool. Walking distance from Frederick Douglass Elementary School.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
13 Units Available
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
892 sqft
Situated in Northern Virginia, the Manor offers unparalleled apartment amenities and outdoor recreation spaces, including its own pool and picnic grounds. Located near Leesburg's historic quarter and close to D.C.'s Metrorail and Dulles International Airport.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
6 Units Available
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1197 sqft
Minutes from Leesburg Corner Outlet mall and Kincaid Forest Walking Trails. One- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two-bedroom townhome-style apartments. Homes have 9-foot ceilings and an optional fireplace. In-unit washer/dryer. Clubhouse with gym.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
4 Units Available
Leesburg Country Club
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1069 sqft
Suffused with Loudoun County's 250-year-old history, Virginia's Tuscarora Creek apartments deliver on quality and style. Furnished with ceramic baths and air conditioning as standard, residents also benefit from onsite children's playground and dog park.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
662 Gateway Dr SE 213
662 Gateway Drive Southeast, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1004 sqft
Leesburg Condo with balcony - Nice find on this first floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Brookmeade. Inside you'll find NEW CARPET, Wood Burning Fireplace, full-size washer and dryer, Ceiling Fans, Balcony, and Community Amenities including a Pool.
1 of 56
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
39465 Snickersville Tpke
39465 Snickersville Turnpike, Loudoun County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
39465 Snickersville Tpke Available 09/01/20 Charming 2BR, 2BA cottage in the rolling hills of rarely available Middleburg - Charming cottage in the rolling hills of Middleburg.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
534 CRESTWOOD STREET SW
534 Crestwood Street Southwest, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1120 sqft
Great location in town. 2 level townhouse with newly installed carpeting on the upper floor, freshly painted, and updated appliances. All the conveniences with close proximity to shopping and downtown Leesburg. Walking access to commuter bus service.
