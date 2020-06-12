20965 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE

Amenities
Tranquil one bedroom, one bath unit on second floor in garden style building. Recently renovated with engineered hardwood floors, ceramic tiles, granite counters, and upgraded appliances. Great floor plan with living room/dining room combination, cozy wood burning fireplace to take the chill off a winter night, and private balcony to enjoy a relaxing drink. Lovely neighborhood, just a few short minutes to ample restaurants and shopping. Rent includes access to community clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Minimum 12 month lease. Maximum of 24 months. Immediate availability. Repair deductible is $50. Move in fee is $125 paid by tenant to condo association - contact before move in. No pets, no smoking allowed in unit.