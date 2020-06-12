All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:26 PM

20965 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE

20965 Timber Ridge Terrace · (571) 318-6052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20965 Timber Ridge Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Farm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 737 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Tranquil one bedroom, one bath unit on second floor in garden style building. Recently renovated with engineered hardwood floors, ceramic tiles, granite counters, and upgraded appliances. Great floor plan with living room/dining room combination, cozy wood burning fireplace to take the chill off a winter night, and private balcony to enjoy a relaxing drink. Lovely neighborhood, just a few short minutes to ample restaurants and shopping. Rent includes access to community clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Minimum 12 month lease. Maximum of 24 months. Immediate availability. Repair deductible is $50. Move in fee is $125 paid by tenant to condo association - contact before move in. No pets, no smoking allowed in unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20965 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE have any available units?
20965 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20965 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE have?
Some of 20965 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20965 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20965 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20965 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20965 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20965 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE offer parking?
No, 20965 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 20965 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20965 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20965 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 20965 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE has a pool.
Does 20965 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20965 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20965 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20965 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20965 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20965 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
