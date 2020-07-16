Apartment List
93 Apartments for rent in Belmont, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Belmont renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Belmont
20020 NORTHVILLE HILLS TERRACE
20020 Northvillehills Terrace, Belmont, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2677 sqft
Beautiful 3 BR,2.5 BA End Unit Town Home in Belmont golf club gated community. Bright+open floor plan. Huge Deck, Hardwood floors, granite Counters, walk-in closets. Rec room w/ walk out, built in speaker wiring, recessed lighting.

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Belmont
20089 BLACKWOLF RUN PLACE
20089 Blackwolf Run Place, Belmont, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3514 sqft
Absolutely stunning 'Richmond" model w/sunroom & loaded w/upgrades*Brazilian cherry hardwood floors & custom moulding throughout*Grmt kitchen w/upgraded cabinets,granite,stainless appl,lrg center island,rear strcse & light filled sunroom*Upper lvl

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Belmont
43266 BALTUSROL TERRACE
43266 Baltusrol Terrace, Belmont, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3098 sqft
Bright and sunny end-unit townhome in a gated community backing to a golf course. Spacious 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Large gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook, granite countertops, island & hardwood floors.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
15 Units Available
Ashburn Village
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
35 Units Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,459
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1398 sqft
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.

Last updated July 16 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Ashburn Farm
20655 Southwind Ter
20655 Southwind Terrace, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1631 sqft
Due to Covid-19 it is very important to take safety precautions. It's important to use hand sanitizer and wash hands before getting into the property. Wearing a face mask is required.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
19147 COMMONWEALTH TER
19147 Commonwealth Terrace, Lansdowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Freshly painted 3 Level, 3BR/3.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
23 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
28 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,440
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
9 Units Available
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
925 sqft
A stone's throw from Temple Hall Farm, The Point at Leesburg promises an intimate community experience. Recently renovated, expect a full of host of amenities, together with 24-hr maintenance service, pool and BBQ/grill on site.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
22 Units Available
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S, Leesburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,649
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1109 sqft
Hardwood floors, extra storage space, and refrigerator & cooking range: The Metropolitan has it all. Close to Leesburg Executive Airport, the complex houses its own business center, guest site and media room.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
47 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,515
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
38 Units Available
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,406
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
957 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments in historic Leesburg, just 10 minutes from Dulles Town Center Mall. Cable and high-speed internet ready. Tennis court and swimming pool. Walking distance from Frederick Douglass Elementary School.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
17 Units Available
Broadlands
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,544
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1397 sqft
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:12 AM
26 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,592
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1114 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
11 Units Available
Broadlands South
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,679
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1370 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
32 Units Available
Ashbrook
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
6 Units Available
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,006
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Leesburg Corner Outlet mall and Kincaid Forest Walking Trails. One- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two-bedroom townhome-style apartments. Homes have 9-foot ceilings and an optional fireplace. In-unit washer/dryer. Clubhouse with gym.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1514 Ribbon Limestone Ter SE
1514 Ribbon Limestone Terrace, Leesburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,599
2700 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Two-floor Open Plan Luxury Condo -Walk to Wegman's - Property Id: 296969 Available August 2020 Two floor Condo across the street from Village at Leesburg (Wegman's, Travinia, Firebird's, Eggspectation, Chefscape, Wells Fargo,

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
42871 CHURCHILL DOWNS DRIVE
42871 Churchill Downs Drive, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1896 sqft
Charming single family 2 level home. 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath. Open floor plan with hardwood floors and tiles on the main level and carpet on the upper level. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, island, pendant lighting.

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
43750 CLEMENS TERRACE
43750 Clemens Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2605 sqft
Great Opportunity to Lease! Three bedroom 2 car garage in the heart of Ashburn. Open floor plan in this Bradbury Model. Hardwood floors on the main level. Gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a generous island.

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
42861 Genuine Reward Court
42861 Genuine Reward Court, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
Beautiful unit with freshly painted and new appliance. Close to shopping center, trail, restaurant with very nice neighborhood and schools. There is a garden care to take care of the yard.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
44386 ADARE MANOR SQ
44386 Adare Manor Square, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Enjoy your evenings sitting on the front or back patio in this lovely patio home located in sought after Potomac Green a +55 community* This home shines it boasts hardwood floors on main level* Upgraded kitchen with Black Appliances all open to

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
501 CONSTELLATION SQUARE SE
501 Constellation Square Southeast, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1228 sqft
Great Community! Main floor living, no stairs to climb! Spacious & bright! Hardwood floors throughout. Large kitchen boasting new granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Step out to private balcony overlooking trees.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Belmont, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Belmont renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

