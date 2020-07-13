/
apartments with pool
9 Apartments for rent in Purcellville, VA with pool
1 of 13
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
16836 HEATHER KNOLLS PLACE
16836 Heather Knolls Place, Loudoun County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
3754 sqft
Share a Home occupy one or two bedrooms possibly both bedrooms at $1800 per month and share utilities . Owner works from home. No Pets and No smoking . Thank you!
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
25 Units Available
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,402
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1000 sqft
The Point at Loudoun offers fully equipped properties with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Enjoy great hiking opportunities in the local Leesburg countryside, as well as community clubhouse, coffee bar and tennis court.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
9 Units Available
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
925 sqft
A stone's throw from Temple Hall Farm, The Point at Leesburg promises an intimate community experience. Recently renovated, expect a full of host of amenities, together with 24-hr maintenance service, pool and BBQ/grill on site.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
13 Units Available
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,227
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
892 sqft
Situated in Northern Virginia, the Manor offers unparalleled apartment amenities and outdoor recreation spaces, including its own pool and picnic grounds. Located near Leesburg's historic quarter and close to D.C.'s Metrorail and Dulles International Airport.
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
34 Units Available
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,406
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
957 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments in historic Leesburg, just 10 minutes from Dulles Town Center Mall. Cable and high-speed internet ready. Tennis court and swimming pool. Walking distance from Frederick Douglass Elementary School.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Leesburg Country Club
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW, Leesburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,501
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1069 sqft
Suffused with Loudoun County's 250-year-old history, Virginia's Tuscarora Creek apartments deliver on quality and style. Furnished with ceramic baths and air conditioning as standard, residents also benefit from onsite children's playground and dog park.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
662 Gateway Dr SE 213
662 Gateway Drive Southeast, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1004 sqft
Leesburg Condo with balcony - Nice find on this first floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Brookmeade. Inside you'll find NEW CARPET, Wood Burning Fireplace, full-size washer and dryer, Ceiling Fans, Balcony, and Community Amenities including a Pool.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
501 CONSTELLATION SQUARE SE
501 Constellation Square Southeast, Leesburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1228 sqft
Great Community! Main floor living, no stairs to climb! Spacious & bright! Hardwood floors throughout. Large kitchen boasting new granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Step out to private balcony overlooking trees.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
199 Alpine Dr SE
199 Alpine Drive Southeast, Leesburg, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,100
3073 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LEESBURG 6 BEDROOM AND 3 BATHROOM HOME. WELL MAINTAINED 3,073 SF WITH SPACIOUS EAT-IN KITCHEN. LOT'S OF NATURAL LIGHT, FAMILY ROOM COMPLETE WITH COZY FIREPLACE, HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN.
