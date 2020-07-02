42988 KENNERLY TER

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Fantastic end unit townhouse (no thru street) in desired South Broadlands community in Briar Woods High School District. 2850 finished Square feet, 2 Car Garage and 3 levels with bump out on each level to create additional living space. Main level has gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout. Large eat in gourmet Kitchen with adjoining family room is the perfect open space for family gatherings and entertaining, enjoy the cozy gas fireplace and walkout to the deck. The Dining Room, Living Room and a Powder Room complete the main level. The upper level has a large Master Bedroom with THREE walk in closets and vaulted ceilings. Master Bedroom complete with a Jacuzzi tub, separate shower and a water closet. There are 2 additional spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom and a laundry room on the upper level. The lower level boasts a Rec Room and an additional gas fireplace, 4th bedroom, and 3rd full bathroom and walks out to a fully fenced backyard. Available May 1st. DISCLOSURE: PHOTOS ARE OF THE PROPERTY WHEN IT WAS VACANT, THESE PHOTOS DO NOT REFLECT HOW IT SHOWS CURRENTLY WITH THE PROPERTY TENANT OCCUPIED.