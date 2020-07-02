All apartments in Broadlands
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

42988 KENNERLY TER

42988 Kennerly Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

42988 Kennerly Terrace, Broadlands, VA 20148
Broadlands South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fantastic end unit townhouse (no thru street) in desired South Broadlands community in Briar Woods High School District. 2850 finished Square feet, 2 Car Garage and 3 levels with bump out on each level to create additional living space. Main level has gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout. Large eat in gourmet Kitchen with adjoining family room is the perfect open space for family gatherings and entertaining, enjoy the cozy gas fireplace and walkout to the deck. The Dining Room, Living Room and a Powder Room complete the main level. The upper level has a large Master Bedroom with THREE walk in closets and vaulted ceilings. Master Bedroom complete with a Jacuzzi tub, separate shower and a water closet. There are 2 additional spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom and a laundry room on the upper level. The lower level boasts a Rec Room and an additional gas fireplace, 4th bedroom, and 3rd full bathroom and walks out to a fully fenced backyard. Available May 1st. DISCLOSURE: PHOTOS ARE OF THE PROPERTY WHEN IT WAS VACANT, THESE PHOTOS DO NOT REFLECT HOW IT SHOWS CURRENTLY WITH THE PROPERTY TENANT OCCUPIED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42988 KENNERLY TER have any available units?
42988 KENNERLY TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broadlands, VA.
What amenities does 42988 KENNERLY TER have?
Some of 42988 KENNERLY TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42988 KENNERLY TER currently offering any rent specials?
42988 KENNERLY TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42988 KENNERLY TER pet-friendly?
No, 42988 KENNERLY TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broadlands.
Does 42988 KENNERLY TER offer parking?
Yes, 42988 KENNERLY TER offers parking.
Does 42988 KENNERLY TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42988 KENNERLY TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42988 KENNERLY TER have a pool?
No, 42988 KENNERLY TER does not have a pool.
Does 42988 KENNERLY TER have accessible units?
No, 42988 KENNERLY TER does not have accessible units.
Does 42988 KENNERLY TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42988 KENNERLY TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 42988 KENNERLY TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 42988 KENNERLY TER does not have units with air conditioning.

