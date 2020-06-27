All apartments in Leesburg
Last updated October 6 2019 at 7:54 PM

717 GALLOWAY DRIVE SE

717 Galloway Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

717 Galloway Drive Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***PETS ARE ALLOWED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS** Grand 2 story foyer; hardwood floors in entire house; Granite counters & upgraded appliances; Beautiful owners suite with luxury bath and huge walk in closet; great deck and fenced yard backing to lush trees; Lower level completely finished with 5th bedroom and full bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 GALLOWAY DRIVE SE have any available units?
717 GALLOWAY DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 717 GALLOWAY DRIVE SE have?
Some of 717 GALLOWAY DRIVE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 GALLOWAY DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
717 GALLOWAY DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 GALLOWAY DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 GALLOWAY DRIVE SE is pet friendly.
Does 717 GALLOWAY DRIVE SE offer parking?
Yes, 717 GALLOWAY DRIVE SE offers parking.
Does 717 GALLOWAY DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717 GALLOWAY DRIVE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 GALLOWAY DRIVE SE have a pool?
No, 717 GALLOWAY DRIVE SE does not have a pool.
Does 717 GALLOWAY DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 717 GALLOWAY DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 717 GALLOWAY DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 GALLOWAY DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 717 GALLOWAY DRIVE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 GALLOWAY DRIVE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
