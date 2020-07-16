6601 ETHERINGTON COURT

Amenities

THIS IS A 1 BEDROOM RENTAL (Not the whole house)! Move-in ready by July 4th. Private Luxury Room Rental- FULLY FURNISHED! Full bathroom with shower . Shared common areas to include Kitchen (Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove Burner, Oven & Other kitchen appliances & Pantry space). Living Room, Dining, Room, Laundry & Media / Entertainment & Fitness Rooms, Upper outside deck, pool table and Lounge. Wireless Internet & Standard Cable Included. Utilities included up to the average monthly bill. Cleaning service available at extra cost. Private. Cul-de'sac, driving distance to VRE, Woodbridge VA. 12-20 min from Commuter Lot to DC, Bedroom 15 X 14 with private full bath, walk in closet, dresser, and TV.