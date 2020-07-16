All apartments in Prince William County
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:15 PM

6601 ETHERINGTON COURT

6601 Etherington Court · (703) 901-2985
Location

6601 Etherington Court, Prince William County, VA 20112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

1 Bed · 3 Bath · 7542 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool table
internet access
THIS IS A 1 BEDROOM RENTAL (Not the whole house)! Move-in ready by July 4th. Private Luxury Room Rental- FULLY FURNISHED! Full bathroom with shower . Shared common areas to include Kitchen (Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove Burner, Oven & Other kitchen appliances & Pantry space). Living Room, Dining, Room, Laundry & Media / Entertainment & Fitness Rooms, Upper outside deck, pool table and Lounge. Wireless Internet & Standard Cable Included. Utilities included up to the average monthly bill. Cleaning service available at extra cost. Private. Cul-de'sac, driving distance to VRE, Woodbridge VA. 12-20 min from Commuter Lot to DC, Bedroom 15 X 14 with private full bath, walk in closet, dresser, and TV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6601 ETHERINGTON COURT have any available units?
6601 ETHERINGTON COURT has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6601 ETHERINGTON COURT have?
Some of 6601 ETHERINGTON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6601 ETHERINGTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6601 ETHERINGTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6601 ETHERINGTON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6601 ETHERINGTON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prince William County.
Does 6601 ETHERINGTON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6601 ETHERINGTON COURT offers parking.
Does 6601 ETHERINGTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6601 ETHERINGTON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6601 ETHERINGTON COURT have a pool?
No, 6601 ETHERINGTON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6601 ETHERINGTON COURT have accessible units?
Yes, 6601 ETHERINGTON COURT has accessible units.
Does 6601 ETHERINGTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6601 ETHERINGTON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6601 ETHERINGTON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6601 ETHERINGTON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6601 ETHERINGTON COURT?
Add a Message
