Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace ice maker

End Unit 2 Car Garage Patio Home for rent in DVCC. Kitchen w/ new SS appliances, granite, island, kitchen nook w/ palladium window package. Formal DR and 2 story LR. Open FR w/ Fireplace. HW on main floor. UL boasts three bedroom and 2 full baths. New Carpet on UL and steps. Finished basement w/ large storage room. HOA and Social Membership is included in the rent. Lawn Care and Exterior Maintenance is also included.