Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This BEAUTIFUL 1,760 square foot townhouse is ready to welcome you home! 3 bedrooms, possible 4th in the basement, 3 full bathrooms, and 1 half bath make this home perfect for a family. The main level boast well-kept hardwood floors that transfer seamlessly between the main living area, dining area and modern kitchen complimenting the open concept layout. Granite countertops, updated appliances and cabinets give the kitchen a clean and cozy feel. With an island overlooking the dining area and door accessing the large back deck, this home is great for entertaining. The bedrooms upstairs offer plenty of space. The master suite offers an ensuite bathroom, soaking tub with a separate shower, and his and hers sinks. The entry-level of this home is on the basement level, offering additional, fully finished living space, full bathroom, and access to the garage. Located just off 95 and 234 in Dumfries, this location is great for the commuter while having all the necessities close by. Schedule your showing today and come see how 17514 Denali Place is perfect for you! Furniture is included in the rent or can be removed if needed.