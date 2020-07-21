All apartments in Prince William County
Last updated March 20 2020 at 1:48 AM

17514 DENALI PLACE

17514 Denali Place · No Longer Available
Location

17514 Denali Place, Prince William County, VA 22025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This BEAUTIFUL 1,760 square foot townhouse is ready to welcome you home! 3 bedrooms, possible 4th in the basement, 3 full bathrooms, and 1 half bath make this home perfect for a family. The main level boast well-kept hardwood floors that transfer seamlessly between the main living area, dining area and modern kitchen complimenting the open concept layout. Granite countertops, updated appliances and cabinets give the kitchen a clean and cozy feel. With an island overlooking the dining area and door accessing the large back deck, this home is great for entertaining. The bedrooms upstairs offer plenty of space. The master suite offers an ensuite bathroom, soaking tub with a separate shower, and his and hers sinks. The entry-level of this home is on the basement level, offering additional, fully finished living space, full bathroom, and access to the garage. Located just off 95 and 234 in Dumfries, this location is great for the commuter while having all the necessities close by. Schedule your showing today and come see how 17514 Denali Place is perfect for you! Furniture is included in the rent or can be removed if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17514 DENALI PLACE have any available units?
17514 DENALI PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prince William County, VA.
What amenities does 17514 DENALI PLACE have?
Some of 17514 DENALI PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17514 DENALI PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
17514 DENALI PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17514 DENALI PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 17514 DENALI PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prince William County.
Does 17514 DENALI PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 17514 DENALI PLACE offers parking.
Does 17514 DENALI PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17514 DENALI PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17514 DENALI PLACE have a pool?
No, 17514 DENALI PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 17514 DENALI PLACE have accessible units?
No, 17514 DENALI PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 17514 DENALI PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17514 DENALI PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 17514 DENALI PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17514 DENALI PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
