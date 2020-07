Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Award winning Piedmont! Come take a look for yourself at these views off the deck overlooking the Pond and Golf course. Three bedroom Town House with 2 level bump out. Cherry Kitchen cabinets with Corian counter tops. Ceramic floors too. Morning Room opens to composite deck and views and backs to Common area. Two full baths, two half baths. Large kitchen with table space, to include a formal living room and a dining room. Finished lower level with walk out to back yard. One car garage, inside gated Piedmont. What are you waiting for? Professionally managed property. Available 12- 24 months. All applications accepted on line.