Prince William County, VA
13286 FIELDSTONE WAY
Last updated March 1 2020 at 10:20 PM

13286 FIELDSTONE WAY

13286 Fieldstone Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13286 Fieldstone Way, Prince William County, VA 20155
Heritage Hunt

Amenities

parking
microwave
internet access
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Fully furnished efficiency (half basement) sized perfectly for one individual. Lower level walkout basement of single family home located in Active Adult (55+) gated community (tenant need not be) Private entrance to bedroom w/full size bed, full bathroom, kitchen area w/utensils/cookware & sitting rm; laundry is shared with owner. Includes utilities, cable, internet, HOA fees, community amenities. Conveniently located 2 miles from I-66, easy on/off exit. Good credit required. Good credit, no pets or short term leases, and must show annual income of at least $38K. Photos are from prior lease, but condition is just as immaculate and additional photos pending.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13286 FIELDSTONE WAY have any available units?
13286 FIELDSTONE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prince William County, VA.
What amenities does 13286 FIELDSTONE WAY have?
Some of 13286 FIELDSTONE WAY's amenities include parking, microwave, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13286 FIELDSTONE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13286 FIELDSTONE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13286 FIELDSTONE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13286 FIELDSTONE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prince William County.
Does 13286 FIELDSTONE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 13286 FIELDSTONE WAY offers parking.
Does 13286 FIELDSTONE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13286 FIELDSTONE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13286 FIELDSTONE WAY have a pool?
No, 13286 FIELDSTONE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13286 FIELDSTONE WAY have accessible units?
No, 13286 FIELDSTONE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13286 FIELDSTONE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 13286 FIELDSTONE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13286 FIELDSTONE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 13286 FIELDSTONE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
