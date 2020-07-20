13286 FIELDSTONE WAY

Amenities
Fully furnished efficiency (half basement) sized perfectly for one individual. Lower level walkout basement of single family home located in Active Adult (55+) gated community (tenant need not be) Private entrance to bedroom w/full size bed, full bathroom, kitchen area w/utensils/cookware & sitting rm; laundry is shared with owner. Includes utilities, cable, internet, HOA fees, community amenities. Conveniently located 2 miles from I-66, easy on/off exit. Good credit required. Good credit, no pets or short term leases, and must show annual income of at least $38K. Photos are from prior lease, but condition is just as immaculate and additional photos pending.