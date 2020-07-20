13286 FIELDSTONE WAY

Amenities

parking microwave internet access furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Fully furnished efficiency (half basement) sized perfectly for one individual. Lower level walkout basement of single family home located in Active Adult (55+) gated community (tenant need not be) Private entrance to bedroom w/full size bed, full bathroom, kitchen area w/utensils/cookware & sitting rm; laundry is shared with owner. Includes utilities, cable, internet, HOA fees, community amenities. Conveniently located 2 miles from I-66, easy on/off exit. Good credit required. Good credit, no pets or short term leases, and must show annual income of at least $38K. Photos are from prior lease, but condition is just as immaculate and additional photos pending.