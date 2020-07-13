All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:01 PM

River House

4253 Llewellyn Ave · (757) 324-5913
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Apply within 24 hours of your tour, we'll waive your application and admin fee - a $200 SAVINGS! *Offer subject to change. Restrictions may apply. Equal Housing Opportunity.
Location

4253 Llewellyn Ave, Norfolk, VA 23504
Colonial Place-Riverview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 107 · Avail. Oct 17

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from River House.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
parking
bike storage
coffee bar
game room
hot tub
Contact us today to schedule a virtual tour! Unwind in a bright and spacious apartment home designed to include lavish interiors and rich amenities that provide a lifestyle you merely dreamed of. These stunning apartment homes range from expansive one, two and three-bedroom units. At River House you will benefit from the maximum in comfort and convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300-$500
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions; Weight limit: 100 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does River House have any available units?
River House has a unit available for $1,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does River House have?
Some of River House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is River House currently offering any rent specials?
River House is offering the following rent specials: Apply within 24 hours of your tour, we'll waive your application and admin fee - a $200 SAVINGS! *Offer subject to change. Restrictions may apply. Equal Housing Opportunity.
Is River House pet-friendly?
Yes, River House is pet friendly.
Does River House offer parking?
Yes, River House offers parking.
Does River House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, River House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does River House have a pool?
Yes, River House has a pool.
Does River House have accessible units?
No, River House does not have accessible units.
Does River House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, River House has units with dishwashers.
