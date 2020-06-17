All apartments in Norfolk
Find more places like 9650 Shore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norfolk, VA
/
9650 Shore Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:24 AM

9650 Shore Drive

9650 Shore Drive · (757) 496-1986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norfolk
See all
East Ocean View
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

9650 Shore Drive, Norfolk, VA 23518
East Ocean View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
YOU WILL LOVE LIVING IN THIS BRAND NEW SECOND FLOOR FLAT JUST STEPS TO THE CHESAPEAKE BAY AND BEACH ACCESS. Currently under construction but will be ready August 1, 2020. This unit includes all appliances, ceiling fan, ventless gas fireplace, beautiful wood flooring, blinds, assigned parking space and private entrance. Pets okay up to 40 lbs. with $250.00 pet fee plus $25/month pet rent. Includes access to East Beach clubhouse, pool, fitness room, tennis courts and parks. Restaurants and Military bases close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
0
fee: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9650 Shore Drive have any available units?
9650 Shore Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 9650 Shore Drive have?
Some of 9650 Shore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9650 Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9650 Shore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9650 Shore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9650 Shore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9650 Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9650 Shore Drive does offer parking.
Does 9650 Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9650 Shore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9650 Shore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9650 Shore Drive has a pool.
Does 9650 Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 9650 Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9650 Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9650 Shore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9650 Shore Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bondale Apartments
7603 Bondale Ave
Norfolk, VA 23505
The Watermark
7221 Newport Ave
Norfolk, VA 23505
The Lafayette
4601 Mayflower Rd
Norfolk, VA 23508
Park Towne Apartments
3857 Flowerfield Rd
Norfolk, VA 23518
Hampton Creek Apartments
1612 W Little Creek Rd
Norfolk, VA 23505
East Beach Marina Apartments
4921 Pretty Lake Ave
Norfolk, VA 23518
Marina Villa Apartments
8150 Shore Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
Arlay Point
8600 Glen Myrtle Ave
Norfolk, VA 23505

Similar Pages

Norfolk 1 BedroomsNorfolk 2 Bedrooms
Norfolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorfolk Pet Friendly Places
Norfolk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown NorfolkBayviewEast Ocean View
Wards CornerNorthsideNorth Shore
GhentColonial Place Riverview

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University
Old Dominion UniversityTidewater Community College
Hampton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity