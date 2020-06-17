9650 Shore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

YOU WILL LOVE LIVING IN THIS BRAND NEW SECOND FLOOR FLAT JUST STEPS TO THE CHESAPEAKE BAY AND BEACH ACCESS. Currently under construction but will be ready August 1, 2020. This unit includes all appliances, ceiling fan, ventless gas fireplace, beautiful wood flooring, blinds, assigned parking space and private entrance. Pets okay up to 40 lbs. with $250.00 pet fee plus $25/month pet rent. Includes access to East Beach clubhouse, pool, fitness room, tennis courts and parks. Restaurants and Military bases close by.