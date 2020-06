905 Apex Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system on-site laundry parking garage internet access

HUGE - NEWER HOME ON QUIET CUL-DE-SAC! BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH LARGE GREAT ROOM WITH OPEN KITCHEN WITH ALL THE AMMENITIES YOU COULD WANT! STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, LOADS OF STORAGE, BEAUTIFUL LIGHTING! NICE-SIZED DINING ROOM AND 1/2 BATH DOWNSTAIRS! 4 LARGE BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH 2 FULL BATHS. MAINTENANCE FREE BACK-YARD WITH LARGE PATIO! ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE ...NEWER WASH/DRYER INCLUDED. ALARM SYSTEM AVAILABLE (AT TENANTS EXPENSE.) TO APPLY: WWW.RCVIRGINIA.COM

Schools are Oceanair Elementary, Northside Middle, & Norview High