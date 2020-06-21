816 Colley Avenue Apt #3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking e-payments

GHENT Condo ***Water Included***Walking Distance to EVMS and Norfolk Sentara - Ideally located in the heart of Ghent, this beautiful condo is move in ready and available for you to call home. This unit is walking distance to Sentara Norfolk, CHKD, and minutes to all points of interest in Downtown Norfolk. This location is also close to I-264, and Naval bases.



This two bedroom unit has beautiful wood floors, an open floor plan with combined living and dining room, and a private patio with storage. Washer and dryer are also included with this condo and water, trash, and sewage are included in the rent.



Enjoy the convenience of living walking distance to the best that Norfolk has to offer! This unit won't be available long; call for more details, showing times, or for similar listings in other areas.



Interested in submitting an application? Apply online at :



Real Property Management Hampton Roads

5394 Kemps River Dr., Ste 103

Virginia Beach, VA 23464

www.rpmhamptonroads.com

Leasing: (757) 395-4274



This is a service of www.rpmhamptonroads.com

Virginia Beach and Hampton Road's leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online and even take a video tour of our available homes online!



*Photos and videos are provided at the agents discretion, for purposes of advertising only, and may not be an accurate depiction of the current appearance and/or condition of the rental property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3417579)