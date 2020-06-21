All apartments in Norfolk
Find more places like 816 Colley Avenue Apt #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norfolk, VA
/
816 Colley Avenue Apt #3
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

816 Colley Avenue Apt #3

816 Colley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Norfolk
See all
Ghent
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

816 Colley Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23507
Ghent

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
e-payments
GHENT Condo ***Water Included***Walking Distance to EVMS and Norfolk Sentara - Ideally located in the heart of Ghent, this beautiful condo is move in ready and available for you to call home. This unit is walking distance to Sentara Norfolk, CHKD, and minutes to all points of interest in Downtown Norfolk. This location is also close to I-264, and Naval bases.

This two bedroom unit has beautiful wood floors, an open floor plan with combined living and dining room, and a private patio with storage. Washer and dryer are also included with this condo and water, trash, and sewage are included in the rent.

Enjoy the convenience of living walking distance to the best that Norfolk has to offer! This unit won't be available long; call for more details, showing times, or for similar listings in other areas.

Interested in submitting an application? Apply online at :

Real Property Management Hampton Roads
5394 Kemps River Dr., Ste 103
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
www.rpmhamptonroads.com
Leasing: (757) 395-4274

This is a service of www.rpmhamptonroads.com
Virginia Beach and Hampton Road's leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online and even take a video tour of our available homes online!

*Photos and videos are provided at the agents discretion, for purposes of advertising only, and may not be an accurate depiction of the current appearance and/or condition of the rental property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3417579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 Colley Avenue Apt #3 have any available units?
816 Colley Avenue Apt #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norfolk, VA.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 Colley Avenue Apt #3 have?
Some of 816 Colley Avenue Apt #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 Colley Avenue Apt #3 currently offering any rent specials?
816 Colley Avenue Apt #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Colley Avenue Apt #3 pet-friendly?
No, 816 Colley Avenue Apt #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 816 Colley Avenue Apt #3 offer parking?
Yes, 816 Colley Avenue Apt #3 does offer parking.
Does 816 Colley Avenue Apt #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 816 Colley Avenue Apt #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Colley Avenue Apt #3 have a pool?
No, 816 Colley Avenue Apt #3 does not have a pool.
Does 816 Colley Avenue Apt #3 have accessible units?
No, 816 Colley Avenue Apt #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Colley Avenue Apt #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 816 Colley Avenue Apt #3 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hague Towers
330 W Brambleton Ave
Norfolk, VA 23510
Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes
6600 Chesapeake Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23513
The Lafayette
4601 Mayflower Rd
Norfolk, VA 23508
Park Towne Apartments
3857 Flowerfield Rd
Norfolk, VA 23518
Pembroke Towers
601 Pembroke Ave
Norfolk, VA 23507
The Wainwright Downtown
229 W Bute Street
Norfolk, VA 23510
Fishermans Landing
9301 Fishermans Road
Norfolk, VA 23503
Icon Norfolk Apartments
321 E Main St
Norfolk, VA 23510

Similar Pages

Norfolk 1 BedroomsNorfolk 2 Bedrooms
Norfolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorfolk Pet Friendly Places
Norfolk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown NorfolkBayviewEast Ocean View
Wards CornerNorthsideNorth Shore
GhentColonial Place Riverview

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University
Old Dominion UniversityTidewater Community College
Hampton University