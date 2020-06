Amenities

hardwood floors garage air conditioning some paid utils

7705 Shirland Avenue Unit B4 Available 08/01/20 7705 Shirland Avenue Unit#B4 - Awesome amount of space. Hardwood floors sun-room, living room, dining room and 3 bedrooms. New HVAC. Freshly painted and ready to move into. Includes a detached garage.



Available 8-1-20. Contact Rose and Womble,Chandler Property Management, LLC at 757-623-3003 for more information or to set up an appointment to view the property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5831248)